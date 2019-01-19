The 2019 Women's March is almost here. On Saturday, Jan. 19, thousands of women will gather on the National Mall in the nation's capital (and all around the world) for the third year in a row, protesting the Trump administration and "threat to women's rights," according to ABC News. So, of course, people are probably dying to know what people closest to Trump have said about the march. But, those same people will find a dead end when they go searching for everything Melania Trump has said about the Women's Marches so far — because she hasn't said anything, at all.

Just one day after Trump's Inauguration Day in 2017, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in the nation's capital, as well as places all over the world to send a very loud message to the then-new administration, according to NPR — "women's rights are human rights." Two years later, and this message is more pertinent than ever. But while marchers refuse to be silent, people close to Trump and members of his administration have kept their silence about the marches. This includes Melania Trump.

The First Lady of the United States' silence towards the Women's March really shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, especially since Trump was displeased with the march in 2017, according to Washington Post. "Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election!," Trump tweeted. "Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly."

And on that same day of the first Women's March, Melania simply tweeted that she was "honored" to serve the country.

But a year after his initial criticism, Trump only had positive things to say about the 2018 Women's March, according to CNN. "Beautiful weather all over our country, a perfect day for all women to march," Trump tweeted.

However, Melania remained silent, yet again — taking time on Twitter to reflect on her husband's inauguration instead of commenting about the women marching. "This has been a year filled with many wonderful moments," Melania tweeted. "I've enjoyed the people I've been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country and the world!"

But this isn't to say that Melania hasn't made positive comments about women and their rights. Last year, on International Women's Day, Melania tweeted that she recognized, celebrated, and honored women on that day, according to AOL. This statement was no-frills and "light" compared to all of the amazing things that Michelle Obama had said about International Women's Day.

And Melania has fiercely defended her husband's comments about women in the past, that might have been misconstrued. In an interview with CNN in October, Melania said that her husband does support women. Melania said:

...My husband is real. He's raw. He tells it like it is. He's kind. He's a gentleman. He supports everybody. He supports women. He encourages them to go to the highest level, to achieve their dreams. He employs many, many women.

Melania's platform as First Lady, "Be Best," is also encouraging of children to "be best in their unique paths in life," according to Fortune. And that unique path could very well lead a kid in to marching in a Women's March — but she's supportive of that.

Melania told ABC News in October that she does support women, especially those a part of the #MeToo movement. "I support the women and they need to be heard," Melania said, according to WGNTV. "We need to support them, and you know, also men. Not just women."

It's unclear if Melania will say anything about the Women's Marches this year or if she will ever stand in solidarity with the women who continue to march year after year. But instead of waiting, people can join their own local Women's March to show their own solidarity with marchers.