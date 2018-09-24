Fall brings on pumpkin spice everything and spending *too* much on Halloween decor at Target. But the season also brings oodles of good TV to give you an excuse to stay inside on weeknights (as if you need one). And everything premiering this October will get you excited for the month ahead.

'Tis the season for new primetime shows including everything from soapy teen dramas to half-hour sitcoms, but Halloween also ushers in all kinds of horror series to really get you in the holiday spirit. Netflix and Hulu are both hopping on the spooky train with The Haunting of Hill House and Light as a Feather, respectively. And I can't forget Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which I may watch all in one day through my fingers with the lights on throughout the house.

Aside from the horror genre specifically, there are plenty of other options to fill up your weekly schedule of TV viewing. I don't think I've cared as much about half hour comedies since The Office and Parks and Recreation ended (R.I.P.), but Superstore and The Good Place are more than substantial replacements. It’s kind of hard not to want to watch literally all of the shows, but most of what’s premiering on TV in October is definitely worth a look.

The Good Place Giphy Season 4 hopefully picks up with a little more clarity on Eleanor and the gang’s fates and whether or not they’ll get to get sent to the *actual* Good Place. The Good Place Season 3 premieres on NBC on Oct. 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Station 19 Giphy I fully expect the firefighters to return with even more relationship baggage and drama following Station 19’s inaugural season last winter. Station 19 Season 2 premieres on ABC on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

Superstore Giphy Last season left off with Jonah and Amy finally hooking up, only it was broadcast via live stream to all of the other stores in the world. I can't wait to see how messy it gets this season. Superstore Season 4 premieres on NBC on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.

Dancing With The Stars: Juniors Giphy Because the only thing better than watching B list celebrities learn to dance is watching kids do the same thing, the DWTS spin-off is finally premiering this October. Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres on ABC on Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Walking Dead Giphy With the news that the post-apocalyptic zombie series is going to be losing one of its strongest characters, there’s no telling what surprises Season 9 has in store. The Walking Dead Season 9 premieres on AMC on Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

Long Island Medium Giphy Expect an emotional new season for the newly separated Theresa Caputo as well as the slew of new celebrity guests set to appear. Long Island Medium Season 13 premieres on TLC on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Riverdale Giphy I may be cutting it close with the target demo for Riverdale, but who doesn't love a good teen drama with a new mystery every season? Riverdale Season 3 premieres on the CW on Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Haunting Of Hill House Giphy The Netflix original is a supernatural horror series based on the 1959 Shirley Jackson horror novel and it looks seriously terrifying. The Haunting of Hill House premieres on Netflix on Oct. 12.

Light As A Feather Giphy Another horror series setting the tone for the Halloween season, Hulu’s 10-episode direct order Light as a Feather is about a group of girls whose light-as-a-feather-stiff-as-a-board game turns deadly. Light as a Feather premieres on Hulu On Oct. 12.

Charmed Giphy Even if you never watched the original, the official Charmed reboot is sure to ~charm~ you with supernatural destiny, sisterhood, and probably demons. Charmed premieres on the CW on Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

The Kids Are Alright Giphy Kind of like how The Goldbergs is narrated by the youngest son of the '80s TV family, The Kids Are Alright follows a working-class Irish-Catholic family in the '70s, accompanied by its own pithy narration. The Kids Are Alright premieres on ABC on Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Splitting Up Together Giphy The idea of divorcing your spouse but living together for the sake of your kids is certainly interesting. And clearly a recipe for some hilarious disasters. Splitting Up Together Season 2 premieres on ABC on Oct. 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET.