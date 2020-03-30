The blessings continue, as authors and other VIPs bring library time to the kids with delightful readings of children's books, Q&As, virtual "author visits," and more. Three weeks into confinement, #OperationStorytime is showing no signs of stopping.

Week Three is here. It brings new picture books for the littler ones, new chapters of longer books for the bigger ones, and that is just the start.

Let some of the guilt and stress go. Pour yourself a well-earned coffee or other adult beverage. Log onto the internet and let some of the world's heroes read to your kid. We've got this!

Illustrator Sophie Blackall Talking Old Books As Old Friends

Sophie Blackall on YouTube

Beyond discovering new books, Sophie Blackall encourages #operationstorytime-ers to snuggle up close to favorite books. Reading an old favorite can be a reassuring and cozy experience. Give it a shot, and share your favorite reads!

Find Sophie Blackall on Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube

Author Christine Platt Reading Ana And Andrew: Summer In Savannah

Platt read the first Ana And Andrew book last week during Operation Storytime. This time the siblings are spending the summer in Savannah and learning about pirates!

Find Christine Platt on Instagram

Deb Abela Reading From The Stupendously Spectacular Spelling Bee

Talu Tales on YouTube

If you've ever thought about coaching your child to compete in Spelling Bees, this might be your big moment! But even if you'd just like your child to love words, this exciting book is a good start!

Kelly Polark Reading Words On Birds

KellyP1234 on YouTube

Why not get into birdwatching out your window? Nonfiction readers and budding ornithologists will enjoy this book that features photographs of the birds in the wild. Polark is a kindergarten teacher, so she helpfully provides some activities you can do with your little birder.

Brandon Reese Reading Oothar The Blue

Brandon Reese on YouTube

Can anyone relate to feeling like a sad Barbarian? Oothar's got you. The author Brandon Reese reads this highly relevant picture book. It's also got a pretty great map at the beginning of the book. You could spin this into a cartography lesson!

Find Brandon Reese on Twitter

Author Dylan Glynn Reading Rain Boy

Dylan Glynn on YouTube

No one really likes Rain Boy because he brings rain everywhere. This is a lovely quiet book about celebrating individuality and seeing the beauty that's all around us. (Yes! It's still there!)

Marcie Colleen's Super Happy Book Club Continues

Marcie Colleen on YouTube

If you missed author Marcie Colleen's first installment, you'll want to check that out first. The author is back with a second chapter, and we hope we get even more in the future (sounds like we will!) Visit her website for downloadable activity guide! If you participate tag any posts on #superhappypartybears

Find Marcie Colleen on Twitter

Mike Wu Reading Ellie Makes A Friend

Mike Wu is joined by his daughter Penelope in an adorable and enthusiastic readaloud. Wu is a Pixar animator and Ellie is a suitably animated protagonist.

Find Mike Wu on Instagram and Twitter

Author And Illustrator Elisha Cooper Painting Animals

Elisha Cooper (author and illustrator of River, among others!) has started making the most soothing of illustration tutorials. It's all white paper and smooth black lines. In the above video, he admits to having trouble drawing certain animals and he gently suggests young artists just play!

Find Elisha Cooper on Instagram

