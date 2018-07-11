Counting On fans are beyond excited for Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, to welcome their first daughter in the coming month. And as expected, the couple's most dedicated supporters are paying close attention to their social media accounts for updates about the pregnancy. As for the latest update that is sure to be a hit with fans, look no further than Jeremy Vuolo's beautiful message to Jinger Duggar in her ninth month of pregnancy. In a not-so-surprising twist, people *love* the simple yet adorable note.

Back in late June, some people theorized Duggar already gave birth to her daughter. The evidence rested on photos of Duggar's family visiting Laredo, Texas, where the couple lives. Fans assumed Duggar's loved ones were in town to witness her give birth, a theory that later proved to be false. Duggar is still pregnant folks, and she is set to give birth any day now.

"Almost there! Vuolo #38weeks4days @jeremyvuolo," Duggar captioned a shot of herself posing in front of a chalkboard, according to Instagram. "And I can’t wait to meet our baby girl! 💕"

As most fans already know, Duggar has consistently shared updates about her bump ever since she announced her pregnancy in January.

Vuolo is also great at posting updates about Duggar's pregnancy, and he never misses the opportunity to praise his wife. Case in point: Late Tuesday night, Vuolo paid tribute to Duggar in a sweet Instagram post.

"Radiant," Vuolo captioned a black and white shot of Duggar staring at the camera shared on Instagram.

Aww. It's clear Vuolo is committed to uplifting and supporting Duggar throughout her entire pregnancy. Although the message is short, it speaks to how much Vuolo adores his wife.

"The sheer love that you have for your wife, and that she has for you, is so inspiring and beautiful," one fan penned in the comments section. "What an amazing example of divine guidance!"

Another person chimed in, "Your love & dedication for your wife is exemplary."

"I love the way you love your wife," someone else agreed.

"Beyond beautiful. Ya’ll’s love is one to be envious of," another fan wrote.

Yep, it's obvious fans *adore* Vuolo and Duggar's strong bond. And it seems like this bond deepened when Duggar got pregnant.

Of course, this isn't the first time Vuolo has penned a supportive message to Duggar. "...and to my favorite person in the world: our little girl has no idea just how blessed she is to be your child, though I suppose she’ll find out soon enough," Vuolo captioned a shot of the couple for Mother's Day, shared on Instagram. "I love you, @jingervuolo; Happy Mother’s Day." How sweet.

Duggar isn't shy about reciprocating the love either. "Love you with all of my heart," Duggar captioned a shot shared on Instagram of Vuolo wearing a shirt that reads, "Promoted To Daddy." "Thank you for always being there for me and for faithfully pointing me to Christ. You are the most incredible person I have ever known! Happy Valentine’s Day!" she captioned the photo.

Hopefully, the couple's mutual support of one another will get them through Duggar's delivery, especially since she revealed in the trailer for the new season of Counting On that she's a little nervous to give birth. "I get scared thinking about birth and labor," Duggar shared in the preview, according to In Touch Weekly. Vuolo echoed her sentiment, adding: "I don't know much about birth."

The good news is the couple probably won't be alone on delivery day. There's a high chance Duggar's loved ones will fly in from Arkansas for the occasion, and I'm sure Vuolo will be a pillar of strength throughout the difficult moments.