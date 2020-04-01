Even the most adorable and enviable of couples can find spending 24/7 together daunting. Take, for instance, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. It seems the coronavirus quarantine has apparently been a little "stressful" for them right now and it's probably fair to assume that plenty of couples are right there with them.

Earlier this week, the couple sat down for an interview with Katie Couric on Instagram Live from their home and got talking about how things are going for their family. As with the rest of the country and most of the planet, Shepard and Bell are practicing social distancing by staying home as much as possible, which means they and their two daughters, 7-year-old Lincoln and 5-year-old Delta, are hanging out a whole lot more than they usually might do.

When Couric asked if they were "all getting along pretty well," Shepard said that they were "getting along good with the kids and getting along good with the adults we're friends with... but this has been stressful for Mama and Dada." Bell went on to clarify, "We've been at each other's throats. Real bad. Like real bad."

Katie Couric on YouTube

In fact, Shepard admitted that one fight, "just ended, like, eight minutes ago." And Bell said that sitting side-by-side was the closest they had been to each other in some time, "because we've just found each other revolting." Couric, laughing, suggested they take some time apart in the house but Bell said, "It's impossible, he's too big Katie. He's too loud and too big. He's everywhere."

The couple have been married since 2013 and were dating for several years before that, so it seems certain they will figure out a way to get along with each other. It probably helps that their youngest daughter Delta has been working hard to get the COVID-19 vaccine figured out on her own. Last week, Bell shared a photo of her daughter holding up some green liquid in a tube and explained she believed she had "made the vaccine for coronavirus!"

Bell and Shepard's struggle to get along during the quarantine is a familiar fight to many couples who find themselves together a little too much these days. There are lots of tips out there on how to get along with your partner during quarantine, but perhaps Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have the right way of things. Just be honest that you're getting on each other's nerves and try to laugh it off. What else can you do?

