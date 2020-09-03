You can officially let the countdown begin now that Freeform's 31 Nights Of Halloween schedule for 2020 has been released and eight — yep, eight — glorious showings of Hocus Pocus are in store.

This year, Freeform will kick off its annual 31 Nights Of Halloween on Oct. 1 with, you guessed, it, a showing of the 1993 cult classic Hocus Pocus. If you don't happen to catch the must-watch Halloween movie starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the wicked Sanderson sisters on the first night, don't worry. It's going to be playing a whole bunch more times over the next 30 days with a final showing on Halloween night.

Now I don't want to seem like I'm playing favorites, especially since Freeform has an amazing lineup this year. But it just felt appropriate to pay homage to the Sanderson sisters before digging into all of the other spook-tacular choices.

Some of the other choices you might want to check out include another classic from the way-back machine, The Goonies from 1985, which will be on Freeform a few times during the day throughout the month. Please watch it just for Josh Brolin as a teenager wearing shorts over his track pants.

If you're comfortable with daytime TV — of course you are, it's a pandemic — you might want to tune in to catch Casper, the 1995 classic starring Christina Ricci. Or The Addams Family starring Angelica Huston from 1991. Or stay up late on Sunday, Oct. 4 to watch Sleepy Hollow, the 1999 version also starring Christina Ricci alongside a dreamy Johnny Depp.

It's not just movies on Freeform for the month of October either. There's a Simpsons: Treehouse Of Horro-thon playing. too. But mostly movies do take center stage, including a few more Tim Burton classics, Nightmare Before Christmas, and The Corpse Bride.

Between multiple showings of Hocus Pocus, Casper, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and so many more spooky and mostly family-friendly classics, you can certainly get your Halloween fix this year. And if you'd like to properly prepare yourself for what's in store, you can find Freeform's full lineup for its 31 Nights Of Halloween here.