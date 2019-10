The holiday season is slowly but surely approaching, which means soon enough our televisions will be filled with nothing but seasonal films and specials. As always, one network is outdoing the others with a month-long programming to gear you and your family up for the Christmas season. Freeform's "Kickoff to Christmas" lineup includes all of the classics, including Tim Burton's A Nightmare Before Christmas.

The fun begins at noon on Nov. 1 with 2014's live action Paddington, followed by some classic animated films like The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Cars, and Zootopia. Other favorites like Mrs. Doubtfire, Finding Nemo, Matilda, and Frozen will air later on in the month, as you will see in the full lineup listed below.

Parents can also enjoy a few goodies once the kids are tucked in for the night. Disney's Fairytale Weddings will be airing, as well as The Blind Side, Iron Man, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Plus, on Nov. 12, the first three Home Alone films will air back-to-back starting at 5:50pm.

Check out the full list of Freeform's "Kickoff to Christmas" lineup below, and be sure to set your DVR just in case you miss anything!

Friday, Nov. 1

12:00 p.m. – Paddington

2:00 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

4:00 p.m. – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

6:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Cars

8:30 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Saturday, Nov. 2

7:00 a.m. – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

9:00 a.m. – Disney’s Hercules

11:05 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Cars

1:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

4:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

6:20 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

8:50 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

11:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille

Sunday, Nov. 3

7:00 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

8:00 a.m. – Disney’s Hercules

10:10 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

12:40 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

2:45 p.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas

4:45 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

7:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille

9:55 p.m. – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)

12:00 a.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas

Monday, Nov. 4

11:00 a.m. – Marley & Me

1:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

4:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

7:00 p.m. – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)

9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

Tuesday, Nov. 5

11:30 a.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

2:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

5:00 p.m. – Shrek

7:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

12:00 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

Wednesday, Nov. 6

11:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

12:30 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:30 p.m. – Shrek

4:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

6:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters University

12:00 a.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Thursday, Nov. 7

12:00 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

2:00 p.m. – Happy Feet Two

4:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

6:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters University

8:30 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

12:00 a.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Friday, Nov. 8

11:30 a.m. – Happy Feet Two

1:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

3:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s A Bug’s Life

5:30 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

8:00 p.m. – “TBD”

9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Saturday, Nov. 9

7:00 a.m. – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge - Adventure Awaits

9:05 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s A Bug’s Life

11:15 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

1:20 p.m. – Disney’s Mulan

3:25 p.m. – Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

5:30 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

8:00 p.m. – “TBD”

10:00 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

12:00 a.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas

Sunday, Nov. 10

7:00 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

7:30 a.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas

9:30 a.m. – Disney’s Mulan

11:35 a.m. – Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

1:40 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

4:10 p.m. – “TBD”

6:10 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

8:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles

10:55 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Iron Man

Monday, Nov. 11

11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons

2:45 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

5:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles

7:55 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Iron Man

Tuesday, Nov. 12

11:00 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

12:35 p.m. – Matilda

2:40 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

Wednesday, Nov. 13

12:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Pitch Perfect

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

Thursday, Nov. 14

12:00 p.m. – Boomerang – Freeform Premiere

2:35 p.m. – The Holiday

5:50 p.m. – Pitch Perfect

8:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Friday, Nov. 15

11:30 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

1:40 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:20 p.m. – Grown Ups

6:50 p.m. – Matilda

8:55 p.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes

Saturday, Nov. 16

7:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

9:35 a.m. – Happy Feet Two

11:40 a.m. – Matilda

1:45 p.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox

3:50 p.m. – Home Alone

6:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:00 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen

11:30 p.m. – The BFG (2016) – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Nov. 17

7:00 a.m. – Happy Feet Two

9:00 a.m. – The BFG (2016)

11:35 a.m. – Dennis the Menace (1993)

1:40 p.m. – Home Alone

4:10 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:50 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen

9:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Monday, Nov. 18

11:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers

1:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:00 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

6:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

Tuesday, Nov. 19

11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:35 p.m. – The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes

2:35 p.m. – Grown Ups

5:05 p.m. – Boomerang

7:45 p.m. – The Blind Slide

12:00 a.m. – The Truth About Christmas

Wednesday, Nov. 20

12:00 p.m. – Boomerang

2:35 p.m.— The Blind Slide

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls

Thursday, Nov. 21

11:00 a.m. – Marley & Me

1:40 p.m. – Deck the Halls

3:45 p.m. – Home Alone

6:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:55 p.m. – Matilda

12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Friday, Nov. 22

11:30 a.m. – Tomorrowland

2:40 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

4:45 p.m. – Matilda

6:50 p.m. – Shrek

8:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 2 – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Saturday, Nov. 23

7:00 a.m. – Tomorrowland

10:10 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

12:15 p.m. – The Pacifier

2:20 p.m. – Shrek

4:25 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

6:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

9:00 p.m. – Turkey Drop – Freeform Premiere

11:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

Sunday, Nov. 24

7:00 a.m. – Garfield

9:00 a.m. – The Pacifier

11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

4:40 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – Matilda

Monday, Nov. 25

11:30 a.m. – Rise of the Guardians

1:40 p.m. – Matilda

3:50 p.m. – Home Alone

6:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle – Freeform Premiere

Tuesday, Nov. 26

11:00 a.m. – Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

1:30 p.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

4:40 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Iron Man

7:45 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle (Encore)

Wednesday, Nov. 27

7:30 a.m. – Turkey Drop

11:00 a.m. – Paddington

1:05 p.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

2:35 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Iron Man

5:40 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier

8:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

12:00 a.m. – Turkey Drop

Thursday, Nov. 28

7:30 a.m. – Wrap Battle

11:00 a.m. – Turkey Drop

1:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

4:00 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox

Friday, Nov. 29

11:30 a.m. – Happy Feet Two

1:30 p.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:40 p.m. – Shrek

10:45 p.m. – Mary Poppins (1964)

Saturday, Nov. 30

7:00 a.m. – The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

10:15 a.m. – Mary Poppins (1964)

1:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls

3:35 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

5:40 p.m. – Shrek

7:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Be sure to check your local listings to find Freeform.