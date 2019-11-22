Calling all Anna and Elsa fans: To celebrate Disney's highly-anticipated sequel, Columbia Sportswear's Frozen 2 limited-edition outerwear collection is inspired by the iconic characters in the film.

With nine styles in the collection, there's a jacket option for every Frozen fan in your household. Frozen 2 is a brave outdoor adventure, and the collection incorporates the role that natural elements play in the new film. As everyone's favorite sisters explore the source of their inner strength on an epic journey into the wilderness, you could easily imagine Elsa, Anna and Kristoff wearing any of the jackets you'll find below. Your own family's winter activities might not be quite as epic or high-stakes as the snowy quest in the movie, but you'll still need to keep everybody warm. These coats and jackets (and even capes) will do just that. And for once, you might not have to nag your kid to bundle up this winter.

Kristen Bell has even signed 20 of Columbia's new Anna Down Capes, which are available in four of the retailer's stores across the country (while supplies last): Disney Springs, Portland, Seattle and New York. All sales from Kristen's signed capes will go to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America.

1. Women's Disney Anna Down Cape Women's Disney Anna Down Cape Columbia | $500 $375 Available in sizes XS to XL. See on Columbia Skip the coat this year in favor of this down cape with gold Omni-Heat thermal reflective lining, gold-chrome hardware and autumn-inspired colors. Oh, and you can twirl in it, too.

2. Elsa Long Puffer Girls' Disney Elsa Long Puffer Jacket Columbia | $100 $75 Available in sizes XXS to XL. See on Columbia The length of this puffer makes it extra warm (as do the 2-way zipper and fleece-lined pockets). The high collar is another measure of protection against those chilly winter winds.

3. Girls' Disney Elsa Full Zip Fleece Jacket Girls' Disney Elsa Full Zip Fleece Jacket Columbia | $50 $38 Available in sizes XXS to XL. See on Columbia This lightweight fleece is a cozy option for kids who resist bulky outerwear. As with the Elsa puffer, the extra length goes a long way when it comes to staying warm.

4. Girls' Disney Anna Full Zip Fleece Girls' Disney Anna Full Zip Fleece Columbia | $40 $30 Available in sizes XXS to XL. See on Columbia This soft and stretchy jacket is similar to the Elsa fleece, but for Anna fans, with a print that features the younger sister's trademark wheat symbol in deep purple and bright pink.

5. Girls' Disney Anna Puffer Jacket Girls' Disney Anna Puffer Jacket Columbia | $80 $60 Available in sizes XXS to XL. See on Columbia Again, this puffer is similar in spirit to the Elsa version above, but shorter. Ideal for Anna-obsessed kids who prefer the freedom of movement a waist-length jacket allows.

6. Girls' Disney Anna Down Cape Girls' Disney Anna Down Cape Columbia | $300 $225 Available in sizes XXS to XL. See on Columbia Like the grown-up version, this special-edition down cape features thermal reflective lining for extra protection. Also like the grown-up version, it's perfect for twirling.

7. Women's Disney Elsa Long Down Jacket Women's Disney Elsa Long Down Jacket Columbia | $500 $375 Available in sizes XS to XL. See on Columbia If you can't stand shapeless puffers, you'll appreciate the form-fitting nature of this long Elsa jacket. And if your hands are always cold, you'll appreciate the "comfort cuff" (slip your thumb in the hole and your hands will stay covered).

8. Men's Disney Kristoff Interchange Jacket Men's Disney Kristoff Interchange Jacket Columbia | $500 $375 Available in sizes S to XXL. See on Columbia With a waterproof shell and removable Sherpa fleece liner, this 3-in-1 jacket could theoretically keep your Kristoff IRL covered through fall, winter, and spring.