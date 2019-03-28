Guys, I don't know if you've been keeping up with Kaavia James Union Wade, the 4-month-old daughter of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, but you really need to be. I had no idea a baby would be able to convey so many moods and expressions without even being able to say a word. I mean, how is this possible? But that's the thing about this little girl — you can already see all the things about her personality in her hugely expressive eyes. And honestly, after looking at a bunch of pictures and videos it's no surprise that Gabrielle Union's daughter is a Scorpio, as the mom herself recently shared. Really, Kaavia is all about those Scorpio vibes.

The Bring It On actress and her NBA star hubby were already parents to three sons from Wade's previous relationship, as well as caring for a nephew of his, before the birth of their little girl via surrogate in November. So clearly neither one of them are rookies when it comes to parenting.

But it seems that little Kaavia is a bit of a different ball game for the parents. As Union shared in a recent interview with Essence, their daughter is all about determination: "She’s very specific. She likes what she likes, and she doesn’t [like] what she doesn’t."

Sounds like a little Scorpio to me. And here are a few more reasons little Kaavia is a total Scorpio.

You've Got To Earn It, Baby

I'm talking about trust, of course. One of the defining characteristics of a Scorpio is being a little distrustful, according to Astrology-Zodiac-Signs, and one look at this picture should tell you everything you need to know.

Kaavia, who has earned the brilliant social media moniker #ShadyBaby, isn't just going to trust you. You've got to prove yourself to her.

Shhh... Can I Tell You A Secret?

Scorpios also have a reputation for being pretty secretive, according to Zodiac Fire. Now I know Kaavia doesn't have the language skills just yet, but the minute she starts talking you know she's going to love spilling that tea.

Who Do You Think You're Fooling?

Please look at Kaavia in this picture with her mother and try to understand what she's thinking. I bet it's something along the lines of, "As soon as I can walk and talk, I'll be seeking revenge for this hat." Did I mention, as Zodiac Fire noted, that Scorpios are rarely easily fooled?

Stay In Focus

Good luck looking away from the laser focus of this girl's gaze. Honestly, I don't think I've ever looked at anything or anyone with that much concentration. But I'm not a Scorpio, and focus is kind of their jam, according to Astro Style.

Reservations For One, Please

Don't expect Kaavia to get all excited to see you if you meet her. As Union shared in her interview with Essence: "She does not do baby talk. She’d prefer to listen to CNN over baby talk any day. She’s not with that. You can have a normal conversation with her and she’ll react."

And this is totally in keeping with the reserved nature of her sign, according to Scorpioland.

You've Got A Friend In Me

Despite some of trust characteristics Scorpios tend to have, Kaavia looks like she'll be a pretty loyal friend. Just like any other Scorpios out there, as Astrology-Zodiac-Signs explains.

Love Who You Love

Union and Wade might have a strong-minded little girl on their hands, but here's some good news: Scorpios are really passionate about the people they love, as per One Dio.

And the look of love on this baby girl's face proves she is already on board with loving her parents.

The reality is, a kid with loads of personality is a blessing. Because you will never be bored, right?