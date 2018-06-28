Some people love the 4th of July because of the fireworks. Others are into the holiday because it's a great excuse to host a barbecue. Still others start counting down to the big day weeks in advance for a different reason entirely: Independence Day sales! From clothes to appliances to cars to toys, nearly everything you could ever want will be discounted over the next week or so. If you're looking for baby stuff, for example, you're definitely in luck: Gerber's July 4th sale is stocked with serious deals this year, so now's the time to stock up. What do you need to know before you start shopping?

Not everything on the Gerber Childrenswear site will be marked down, but literally hundreds of items will be; namely, all playwear will be 35 percent off from July 2 to July 4 (excluding items that are already on sale). That gives you a tremendous amount of options to choose from in both infant and toddler sizes, whether you're looking for onesies or dresses or sweatpants or t-shirts. And that's an immensely good thing when it comes to anything that classifies as "playwear," because playwear is the stuff your little one wears each and every day (and it's certainly not unheard of for her to go through several outfits in a single one of those days).

The more baby and toddler basics you have on hand, the less frequently you have to do laundry... and that's a very good thing. Plus, when you think about how quickly kids grow out of their clothes, it just doesn't make sense to spend big bucks on their wardrobe (even though some pricey pieces can be totally irresistible). Sales like this one are the perfect opportunity to save yourself some cash, and (in the long run) some sanity, too.

1 Shark T-Shirt Shark T-Shirt Gerber Childrenswear Regularly priced at $9, this fun and fierce tee is sure to appeal to kids who are obsessed with the ocean and all its inhabitants (especially the ones with big teeth). Available in sizes 12M to 5T. Buy Now

2 Sweatpants Sweatpants Gerber Childrenswear These comfy sweats (originally $9) are the kind of staple every parent should buy in bulk, particularly during the phase when a kid will only wear "soft" pants. Pick up a pair in each color (navy, black, or grey) in sizes 12M to 5T. Buy Now

3 Striped Tunic Striped Tunic Gerber Childrenswear As pretty as a popsicle, this ruffled tunic (full price $9) comes in sizes 12M to 5T and pairs perfectly with leggings, shorts, or skorts. Love the bow detail in the back! Buy Now

4 Polka Dot Skorts Polka Dot Skorts Gerber Childrenswear Cheerful and bright, these ruffled skorts (discounted from $9) come in solid navy and pink-and-white stripes, too. And really, you can't beat skorts for summer playground hijinks. Sizes 12M to 5T. Buy Now

5 Leggings Leggings Gerber Childrenswear A totally indispensable item of clothing, most kids would be perfectly happy living in leggings.Originally $9, this soft and stretchy pant can be purchased in white or navy, too (12M to 5T). Buy Now

6 3-Piece Motorcycle Set 3-Piece Motorcycle Set Gerber Childrenswear Even at full price ($10), this set of pants, a onesie, and a hat was a good deal. Now that it's even cheaper, it's practically free. A 3-piece monkey set is also on sale; both are available in sizes 3 to 12M. Buy Now

7 3-Piece Dalmation Set 3-Piece Dalmation Set Gerber Childrenswear Another great deal, even at full price ($10), this cute little puppy suit and hat comes in newborn and 12M sizes (also available in Ladybug and Necklace patterns). Buy Now

8 3-Piece Dress Set 3-Piece Dress Set Gerber Childrenswear Shown here in a pineapple print, this sweet little set also comes in patterns with circles, limes, and waves (sizes newborn to 24M). Ordinarily priced at $10. Buy Now

9 3-Piece Dino Camo Set 3-Piece Dino Camo Set Gerber Childrenswear Also available in other crazy cute prints (dog, robot, and sports), this set (regularly $11) comes in sizes from 0 to 24M and makes coordinating a snap. Buy Now