Not as glamorous as the Met Gala, but Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's "first date night" as parents looked pretty nice. And pretty familiar to parents who have tried to squeeze in a little time together in those first few weeks after welcoming a baby.

The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl on Sept. 23 with a sweet black-and-white photo of her hand clasped by her proud dad. As Malik wrote on Twitter at the time, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x." Hadid shared her own announcement on Instagram, writing, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love."

After a few weeks of learning the ropes of parenthood, Malik and Hadid enjoyed a little date night. Although they didn't get too far away from their baby girl. Hadid cooked them a meal and they had "Mom and Dad's first date night" while their daughter was "in the other room with Oma." The new mom admitted that, although her little girl was with her grandma, she still missed her "sm [so much]."

Hadid and Malik are reportedly staying at her family's farmhouse in Pennsylvania with her mother Yolanda Hadid on hand "as their built-in nurse," according to E! News. The proud grandmother certainly looked excited days before her granddaughter was born in an Instagram post where she was embracing Gigi's pregnant belly. "Waiting patiently for her angel to be born......," she captioned the shot.

Now that the baby girl has arrived, what a treat to be able to just cook a meal and hang out knowing she is being cared for close by. Especially in those early weeks of motherhood. A source close to the family told E! News, "Gigi is very tired but is already an amazing mom. The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition but she hasn't complained and is very elated to be a mom."

Cooking a meal and relaxing at home really is the perfect date night for new parents. Although after Hadid's admission back in May that she was craving everything bagels during her pregnancy, it was a surprise not to see that deli staple included. Maybe she's tired of them.