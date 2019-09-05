I probably look forward to Halloween more than my kid does. It’s the one time of year when it’s socially acceptable for me to dress up like Jon Snow and give my best over-the-top brooding expression to anyone. But this year, wrestling is *everything* in my house, from WWE to GLOW on Netflix. And if you have the need to dress up your kids like mini versions of Liberty Belle and Britannica, these GLOW costumes for kids will totally inspire you.

At some point, your cheeky toddler will transition from allowing you to pick out all of his or her own clothes and, yes, Halloween costumes, to a suddenly independent miniature teenager who has all of their own thoughts and opinions. Before that happens, you get to dress up your kids however you want and that includes picking out Halloween costumes that cater to your interests. There is no harm in dressing up your kids like powerful female wrestlers who are good examples for kids of all ages. And if you're lucky, your older kids will agree to these costume ideas too.

I can’t promise your kids won't be inspired to wrestle with you as their own versions of the She Wolf or one of the old biddies, but at least you’ll be able to get a few dozen photos out of them first. These GLOW Halloween costumes can serve as your excuse to dress your kids up like some badass female wrestlers.

She Wolf Erica Parise/Netflix Girls She Wolf Costume $35 See On Party City Gothic Streaks Wig $14 See On Walmart Luckily, there is already a female wolf costume you can incorporate into your homemade GLOW ensemble for your kid as She Wolf. Add the wig and you're set.

Britannica Ali Goldstein/Netflix French Toast V-Neck Jumper $20 See On Amazon Relaxed Softest Scoop-Neck Tee $3 See On Amazon Fake Nerd Glasses $10 See On Amazon Your kid might also need an actual encyclopedia in hand to come across as Britannica rather than your stereotypical nerd. But unless you stumble upon an old copy at your local used book store, it will be hard to find a physical encyclopedia to go with your kid's Britannica costume. And I can't promise you won't feel old when your kid asks you what an encyclopedia is.