'GLOW' Halloween Costumes For Kids That Will Totally Inspire Your Creative Side
I probably look forward to Halloween more than my kid does. It’s the one time of year when it’s socially acceptable for me to dress up like Jon Snow and give my best over-the-top brooding expression to anyone. But this year, wrestling is *everything* in my house, from WWE to GLOW on Netflix. And if you have the need to dress up your kids like mini versions of Liberty Belle and Britannica, these GLOW costumes for kids will totally inspire you.
At some point, your cheeky toddler will transition from allowing you to pick out all of his or her own clothes and, yes, Halloween costumes, to a suddenly independent miniature teenager who has all of their own thoughts and opinions. Before that happens, you get to dress up your kids however you want and that includes picking out Halloween costumes that cater to your interests. There is no harm in dressing up your kids like powerful female wrestlers who are good examples for kids of all ages. And if you're lucky, your older kids will agree to these costume ideas too.
I can’t promise your kids won't be inspired to wrestle with you as their own versions of the She Wolf or one of the old biddies, but at least you’ll be able to get a few dozen photos out of them first. These GLOW Halloween costumes can serve as your excuse to dress your kids up like some badass female wrestlers.
Zoya The Destroya
Zoya is technically the heel of GLOW wrestling, but kids are inexplicably drawn to the bad guys. My son loved the Joker long before he ever got attached to Batman. Most kids will welcome dressing up as GLOW's resident big bad.
Liberty Belle
Because she is all about stars and stripes, it's easy for kids to show their patriotic side as Liberty Belle. The wrestling character is also totally wholesome and it might be a little easier to let your toddler dress up as her rather than as someone a little wilder, like She Wolf.
She Wolf
Luckily, there is already a female wolf costume you can incorporate into your homemade GLOW ensemble for your kid as She Wolf. Add the wig and you're set.
Britannica
Your kid might also need an actual encyclopedia in hand to come across as Britannica rather than your stereotypical nerd. But unless you stumble upon an old copy at your local used book store, it will be hard to find a physical encyclopedia to go with your kid's Britannica costume. And I can't promise you won't feel old when your kid asks you what an encyclopedia is.
Melrose
Melrose is a wrestling character who is the epitome of the '80s. Just in case no one totally gets who your kid is supposed to be in full Melrose getup, you can pass them off as a stock '80s groupie.
Edna Or Ethel Rosenblatt
The old biddies on GLOW are two of the only wrestling characters who aren't completely offensive or dress in leotards. Because Halloween is at the end of October, it might be easier to dress your kid as Edna or Ethel, if only to keep them warm.
Vicky The Viking
Vikings are already admirable figures for kids to look up to for Halloween costume inspiration. Vicky the Viking is a strong character on her own, so it's a win-win.
Even if GLOW isn't the most kid-friendly Netflix show, it features strong female role models that kids can look up to. And what are kids for, if not to dress up for our own amusement?