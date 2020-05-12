Picture it: America, 2020. While Sophia’s silly stories on The Golden Girls often focused on Sicily, 1922 (or 1912, depending on the episode), the outrageous tales of what life was like were often hard to believe. (Kind of like what’s happening today, right?) Dorothy most certainly would've responded with, “Come on Ma, you’re making this up.” Either way, if you need to leave your lanai, these Golden Girls face masks will have you stepping out in style.

While these masks will definitely show your love for Dorothy, Blanche, Sophia, and Rose, they can also help make the current situation feel, well, less panicky. After all, wearing a face mask when you’re not used to donning one can make you feel out of sorts and stressed. At least, though, you can take some comfort in knowing that your fave feisty friends are right there with you while you’re out and about.

So if you want to get some more golden into your life, these Golden Girls face masks will get you ready for a night out on the town... or a virtual night at the Burt Reynolds Dinner Theatre.

Inspired by the style of Friends, this face mask has a cartoon characterization of Rose, Blanche, Dorothy, and Sophia (complete with pocketbook). The seller offers discounts when you purchase multiple masks.

When you wear this Golden Girls face mask from Etsy seller SewCr8iveBoutique, you’ll definitely feel golden. The mask offers custom printing and is made from a poly fabric print and features an adorable cartoon of the gal pals.

This face mask offers an original illustration from EtsyRockinIllustrations. It’s made from 100% cotton fabric and has 100% cotton quilting on the back (with batting in between).

You can declare your love for The Golden Girls (and forever friendship) with this face mask that is not only washable but also offers three layers of protection. Although the quote is being attributed to Rose, this seems like something snarky that Dorothy or even pint-sized Sophia would say.

Who would dare defy Dorothy? She always had the most sensible advice, and this is particularly sensible advice. There's a variety of other prints available on this site, too, if you're more of a Rose or Blanche fan.

So if you're looking to finesse your face mask game, you might want to make it fashionable (and fabulous) with the ladies from The Golden Girls. They'll thank you for being a friend… and for staying six feet away.