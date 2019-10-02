Sure, costumes and makeup get a lot of attention around Halloween, but for some people, it's all about the hair. Whether it's your own hair or a wig you're getting just for the holiday, sometimes the locks are the star. And as these Halloween costumes for platinum blonde hair prove, some looks are just made for this iconic shade.

First, there's no shortage of famous celebrities to turn to for inspiration, because platinum blonde hair has been a celeb staple since the Old Hollywood days. Then of course there are plenty of popular characters from books, movies, and TV shows who are known for their white-blonde locks. From classic storybook characters to the stars of '90s movies, sometimes the hair is a crucial part of the character. Lastly, there are a whole selection of classic Halloween costumes that simply look incredible when paired with this shade of blonde, from mythical creatures to royal rulers.

Platinum blonde hair is a bold, fashion-forward shade that's perpetually on-trend, whether you're rocking a mostly shaved head or waist-long locks. So if you want to make this white-blonde shade the star of your Halloween costume, then go ahead and play up this glamorous and fun hair color.

1. Buttercup Princess Bride Buttercup Peasant Dress Costume HalloweenCostumes.com | $59.99 Available in sizes XS-XL, 1X-4X. See on Halloweencostumes.com Take the ‘80s nostalgia to another level with this costume inspired by the heroine from classic film The Princess Bride. This officially licensed costume features a striking red dress with puffy sleeves and a mandarin collar, just like the one Princess Buttercup wears in the movie. Supply your own golden hair, and you’re all set for an adventure to find your “twue wuv.”

2. Kill Bill Kill Bill Beatrix Kiddo Costume HalloweenCostumes.com | $44.99 Available in sizes XS-XL, 1X-2X. See on Halloweencostumes.com Dress up as a different kind of bride with the Kill Bill Beatrix Kiddo Costume. The costume comes with bell-bottom pants and a high-neck top. Supply your own sword and attitude to complete the ensemble.

3. Starlight Adult Starlight Costume Spirit Halloween | $49.99 Available in sizes S-L See on Spirit Halloween If you’re a fan of the wildly satirical show The Boys, then you probably stan Starlight. You’ll feel like the best superhero in The Seven in this getup, which includes a dress, gauntlets, cape, and a belt. Just use your powers for good, OK?

4. Adult Sarah Sanderson Plus Size Costume Adult Sarah Sanderson Plus Size Costume - Hocus Pocus Spirit Halloween | $54.99 Available in size 1X See on Spirit Halloween If you feel like serving up some witchy vibes this Halloween, then take inspiration from one of the best spooky movies of all time: Hocus Pocus. This Sarah Sanderson dress has a cool lace-up bodice and long flowy skirt in red and purple tones. It’s everything you need to run amok this October.

5. Adult Elsa Costume Elsa Costume - Frozen 2 Party City | $49.99 Available in sizes S-XL See on Party City If you have the long hair for it (or access to some extensions or a wig), then Elsa is another wonderful blonde character to portray for Halloween. Like her outfit from Frozen II, this Elsa dress is a long sleeve light blue number with velvet detailing. There’s even some faux crystals at the hem for extra sparkle.

6. Shark Piggyback Costume Shark Piggyback Costume Morph Costumes | $49.99 Available in one size, which should accommodate sizes S-XL See on Morph Costumes Tell all your friends and family you’re dressing up as a lifeguard for Halloween, then rock out in this bizarre ensemble. (You can still style your hair into gigantic Baywatch-style curls if you like.) You’ll have everybody running for the shore.

7. Catch Me Honey Catch Me Honey Costume Plus Size Yandy | $63.99 Available in sizes S-XL, 1X-5X See on Yandy OK, so the costume doesn’t *officially* say Pikachu anywhere in the description, but it’s pretty clear that this look is all about the beloved electric-type Pokemon. At any rate, the Catch Me Honey costume features a yellow mini dress with full skirt, spikey tail, and ear headband. Just add in your own blonde hair for a little extra spark.

8. Adult Pumpkin Costume Adult Pumpkin Costume HalloweenCostumes.com | $34.99 Available in one standard size, measuring 50” at the chest and 34” in length. See on Halloweencostumes.com Go the classic route this year and dress up like one of the spookiest gourds around, the pumpkin.The bright orange costume will make your blonde hair pop, and the grinning jack-o-lantern face will make everybody smile. It’s the perfect getup if you’re looking to be a little more silly than scary.

9. Lion Women's Lion Costume Tipsy Elves | $79.99 Available in sizes XS-2XL. See on Tipsy Elves Keep it wild (and cozy) with this jumpsuit lion costume. Show off your own mane or use the one attached to the hood. (Yes, there’s also an attached tail.)

10. Bumble Bee Bumble Bee Beauty Costume HalloweenCostumes.com | $29.99 Available in sizes XS-XL See on Halloweencostumes.com Dress up as a (literal) queen bee in this cool costume. The yellow and black color scheme will go great with your hair, and the curled antennae headband is beyond adorable. Plus, you’ll get the chance to make silly bee puns all evening.

11. Adult Angelica Costume Adult Angelica Costume Spencer's | $44.99 Available in sizes S-XL See on Spencer's Channel the classic ‘90s cartoon Rugrats with this brightly colored Angelica costume. You get the purple and orange dress, spotted leggings, and even hair bows for your blonde pigtails. The nostalgia is too real with this look.

12. Adult Annabelle Costume Adult Annabelle Costume Plus Size Party City | $39.99 Available in sizes S through XL See on Party City If you want to give your friends and family nightmares forever, then dress up like this haunted doll. The dress matches the one from 2019’s Annabelle Comes Home, and you can use the included wig or style your own hair. Throw on a little doll-like makeup and you’ve basically just won Halloween.

13. Care Bears Funshine Care Bears Funshine Costume HalloweenCostumes.com | $49.99 Available in sizes XS-XL, 2X See on Halloweencostumes.com Play up your hair’s golden hues with this adorable throwback costume. Complete with a sunshine belly badge and giant yellow gloves, this costume will have you singing the theme song in no time. Be like Funshine and make the sunshine.

14. Alice From 'Alice In Wonderland' Alice Costume Halloweencostumes.com | $44.99 Available in sizes XS-XL See on Halloweencostumes.com There are plenty of options for Alice costumes, which are honestly something of a Halloween staple. But this version, with its over-sized bow and bold design, puts a little different spin on the classic outfit. Plus, your platinum blonde hair will go perfectly with this look.

15. Daenerys Targaryen From 'Game Of Thrones' Cosplaysky GOT Season 7 Daenerys Targaryen Dress Cape Amazon | $129.99 Available in sizes XS-XXXL See On Amazon The mega-hit show Game Of Thrones gave us eight full seasons of amazing Dany looks for inspiration. Although I love the queenly cape dress here, you could also choose her Dothraki clothes or the iconic blue cape dress. Whatever you wear, your icy blonde hair, perhaps done up in elaborate braids, will be the star of the show.

16. Cher Horowitz From 'Clueless' Adult Cher Costume (Dress and Pen) Party City | $39.99 Available in one-size, fits most adults up to size 8 See On Party City Embrace your '90s nostalgia with this totally amazing costume choice. A yellow plaid outfit and fuzzy pen perfect this Cher. Could you pass on such a good choice for Halloween? As if!

17. Skeleton Mermaid Mermaid Skeleton Halloween Costume Halloweencostumes.com | $34.99 Available in sizes S-L See on Halloweencostumes.com Put an edgy spin on the classic mermaid look. This dress is a costume all on its own and pairs well with any ‘do. Just slip the starfish pin in your hair and go on your spooky way.

18. Goddess Plus Size Goddess Beauty Costume Music Legs | $58.95 Available in sizes 1X-4X See On Yandy With the one-shouldered, beautifully draped dress on, you'll send out goddess vibes immediately. Plus, the costume set also includes gold leaf wristbands and a headpiece, as well as gold leg wraps. It's everything you need to feel divine this Halloween.

19. Draco Malfoy From 'Harry Potter' Adult Slytherin Robe Costume Halloweencostumes.com | $39.99 Available in one standard size with a 56” chest and 54” length. See on Halloweencostumes.com Dress as the bad boy of the Harry Potter universe. Draco Malfoy has two defining features, and those are limitless entitlement and white-blond hair. Affect an attitude and represent the Slytherin house this Halloween.

20. Marilyn Monroe California Costumes Women's Marilyn Costume Amazon | $33 $22.72 Available in sizes XS-XL See On Amazon Dress as one of the most famous blonde-haired celebrities of all time. This Marilyn Monroe dress is iconic and instantly recognizable. Just supply your own fabulous hair and you're all set.

21. Scarecrow Womens Creepy Scarecrow Costume Party City | $39.99 Available in sizes S-XL See on Party City Sure, there are about a zillion cute scarecrow costumes out there, but this creepy one is fantastic. Just think about how creative you can get with the makeup for this one. Let your hair get as disheveled as you like to complete the ensemble.