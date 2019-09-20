The school year is well underway, which means those back-to-school aisles are now stocked-full with Halloween gear. Thinking of doing an Aladdin theme this year? There's no shortage of Aladdin Halloween costumes on those shelves, and the best part is, the whole family can get in on the fun. In other words, your wish has been granted. There are a ton of awesome Aladdin costumes available right now that represent both the iconic classic cartoon from your childhood and the most recent live-action version.

You can rest easy knowing that each member of your family will be all set for trick-or-treating, because I searched the internet far and wide to find the best costumes from the movie Aladdin. While you can find Aladdin costumes pretty much anywhere — at places like Party City, Buy Costumes and Spirit Halloween — it turns out that Amazon was the hub that had the most variety. Leave it to Amazon to come through for the win when you need it most.

These costumes will set the standard for Halloween for years to come with their regal details and authentic flair, like rhinestone detailing and exotic designs. There's even an inflatable costume which is sure to win Halloween every. Single. Time.

1. Little Jasmine Jasmine Whole New World Costume Party City | $50 See On Party City Your little princess will feel so magical in this iconic outfit, featuring dangling jewels on the rhinestone jumper and a long cape printed like a peacock tail. An enchanting ensemble for trick-or-treating and beyond.

2. Little Aladdin Child Aladdin Street Rat Costume Disguise | $80 See On Amazon This little Aladdin costume is available in a range of children's sizes (prices range from $80 to $85) and is perfect for exploring whole new worlds (or neighborhoods full of candy).

3. Inflatable Genie Inflatable Genie Costume for Boys Party City | $45 See On Amazon Make your child's wish come true with this awesome costume, featuring an inflatable blue suit which looks just like Genie from the classic Disney movie. If you're wondering how it works, it's a lot less complicated than it might seem. The included battery pack clips to the pants and powers the fan to inflate the costume, while the zipper closure keeps the air inside. Shoes are not included, but you can find them on Amazon.

4. Jasmine, The Adult Women's Jasmine Deluxe Adult Costume Disney | $28 See On Amazon You can even get in on the action with the adult-size Jasmine costume, which is available in a range of sizes and colors (prices range between $28 and $65).

5. Jafar Men's Jafar Deluxe Adult Costume Disguise | $67 See On Amazon Aladdin would not be complete without the villain. Check out this Jafar costume from Amazon (prices range from $68 to $150), that comes with a long tunic, cape, fabric hood and everything you need to win Halloween.

6. Don't Forget The Lamp Magic Genie Lamp AVESON | $17 See On Amazon If you want to complete the look with some authentic accessories, check out this jewel-adorned lamp ready to make all your wishes come true.

7. Little Abu Abu Costume for Baby Disney | $35 See On Disney And of course, the family ensemble would not be complete without a little Abu. How adorable, though? This baby Abu costume comes in sizes ranging from 3 months to 24 months and it's made from soft plush material that will keep your little monkey comfy and warm for a long night of trick-or-treat fun.