With pumpkin-flavored everything flying off the shelves for the last month or so, the calendar is clearly telling me that fall is upon us. That means the Christmas holiday season and all of the deliciousness that comes with it is literally right around the corner. The thermometer may still read triple digits outside here in Texas, but that won't stop me from driving my holly jolly self to the well-air conditioned grocery store up the road to score some holiday-flavored frozen treats. Halo Top Chocolate Peppermint Crunch is the latest non-dairy flavor launched by the company that makes eating frozen desserts significantly less of an indulgence, and it is currently on store shelves nationwide through the end of December.

Halo Top's Chocolate Peppermint Crunch will give you the holiday flavor you dream of all year long, but with fewer calories per serving than traditional ice creams. So you can indulge in their signature desserts and still down the entire plate of cookies and milk that your kids left out for Santa like a champ. In fact, an entire pint of the minty chocolate delightfulness only contains 320 calories. In. The. Whole. Pint. Santa would definitely put this cool, creamy concoction on his own Christmas list... you know, if elves knew how to make ice cream, that is.

Another thing that makes this Halo Top frozen dessert shine brighter than Rudolph's red nose in a blizzard is that it is packed with 8 grams of protein — cruelty-free, vegan protein. That's right, not only is this seasonal treat healthier than most frozen desserts, but it's also dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan. That is a triple-win for holiday dessert lovers who want something a little more substantial than just candy canes to munch on throughout the season that is typically wrought with dairy-filled pies, cookies, and cakes.

Made with luscious coconut milk, the limited edition flavor features a peppermint chocolate base with crunchy pieces of red peppermint candy mixed in. If the combination of peppermint and chocolate doesn't just scream festive to you, you clearly aren't as obsessed with all things holiday-related as I am. You can find me hanging stockings and trimming my tree the day after Halloween, taking bites of Halo Top Chocolate Peppermint Crunch in between to cool off since it will likely still be nearly 90 degrees here.

If you aren't actually ready to don your merriest holiday attire and sing Christmas carols quite yet because you're too busy frolicking through a pumpkin patch and posing for pictures with scarecrows, Halo Top's Pumpkin Pie flavor might be more your speed. The Pumpkin Pie flavor is available in a standard ice cream, as well as a new dairy-free vegan version that is currently available at retailers nationwide, so that you can enjoy fall's signature flavor even if you have certain dietary restrictions. No matter which of Halo Top's seasonal flavors you choose to enjoy, you'll most definitely miss them after their limited runs. In short — enjoy these holiday flavors while you can!