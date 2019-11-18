H&M's Black Friday 2019 Sale Has All Your Holiday Wardrobe Needs Covered

If you’re wondering where to shop for your holiday wardrobe this year, wonder no more. H&M’s Black Friday sale is offering pretty significant savings, and you don’t even need to leave your house to get in on the deal.

You can score 30 percent off your purchase at H&M on Black Friday, according to an H&M representative, whether you’re shopping online or heading into the store. That even includes sale prices, so it’s a great time to stock up. I’d suggest starting your spending spree in the Holiday Shop, which features cozy, colorful sweaters, sparkly dresses for holiday parties, and even a gifting section broken down by price point. It’s an efficient way to get all your gift shopping done at once, including fun little stocking stuffers like jewelry, nail polish, and hair accessories.

You can outfit your kids in style during the sale, too. H&M has lots of looks perfect for your holiday family photo shoot or pictures with Santa. You can go with a classic look like this green velvet dress, or go a little more modern with this belted shirt dress. For the boys, there are suit jackets and bow ties galore.

And don’t forget the pets. H&M has festive doggy sweaters to celebrate the holidays in, plus essentials like cute puppy rain coats to keep them warm and dry.

There’s so much stuff to add to your wish list ahead of the Black Friday sale, but if you miss something, you’ll still have one more chance. The 30 percent deal will be back on Cyber Monday, too — though it’ll be online only. The store offers free shipping with orders over $40, and believe me, it won’t be hard to hit that minimum.