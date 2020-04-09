Right now, you may be wearing your coziest pajamas, curled up in the comfort and safety of your home, doing your best to practice social distancing. Unfortunately, many people in this moment can't say the same. Thanks to a new initiative by Hanna Andersson to donate pajamas to hospitals impacted by COVID-19, patients and healthcare workers can now feel just a bit more comfortable despite current conditions.

Known for their sustainable practices, quality design, and supremely adorable styles, the Hanna Andersson brand is a favorite among parents. Who hasn't rocked a pair or two of matching family jams from Hanna Andersson in their Christmas card photo? And their Baby Yoda pajamas? Completely adorable. Plus, they almost always have a sale going on. It's hard to pass up a great deal on quality kids clothing.

Hanna Andersson pajamas provide comfort to their customers on a daily basis, and in an effort to share this same feeling with the heroes on the front lines and those hospitalized during this time, Hanna Andersson is donating pajama sets in babies, kids, and adult sizes in a variety of colors and patterns to United States hospitals impacted by COVID-19.

Currently, donations of the brand's organic cotton pajama sets, HannaJams, are actively underway in New York City, Los Angeles, and Portland. Plans to expand offerings to additional hospitals in cities throughout the U.S. impacted by the novel coronavirus are also in the works, likely to start in the coming weeks.

"I am heartbroken to hear what hospital patients and healthcare workers are experiencing right now and knew we had to step up our efforts to help those in need," Mike Edwards, President and CEO of Hanna Andersson said in a press release. "It is our mission to provide these hospitals with quality products to help patients feel as comfortable as possible while under care, to offer healthcare workers a small token of appreciation and gratitude for their services, and to add a sense of levity and comfort in these trying times."

In addition to donating to hospitals, the company will partner with nonprofit organization Baby2Baby as part of their COVID-19 Emergency Response Program. Pajama sets will be donated to children in need of basic necessities, including those in the foster care system. Notably, the foster care system has seen an increased strain due to the coronavirus, and these efforts will work to provide those children with pajamas that they can feel comfortable and cozy in.

Think about the excitement a new set of pajamas brings to your own child. My boys are always thrilled by new sets with their favorite characters. It gives them something small to smile about. Now, imagine the happiness a new set of cute pajamas could bring a child that's hospitalized or placed into foster care. That is exactly what this initiative by Hanna Andersson can do — spread joy to those who need it most. And the doctors, nurses, and hospital support staff working long hours while putting themselves at risk of exposure? They deserve as much love and appreciation right now as anyone can stand to give.

If you're in the market for some new pajamas yourself, or your kid's wardrobe could use a spring refresh, the Hanna Andersson website is up and running. Their stores are currently closed in an effort to quell the spread of the virus, but you can still score quality clothing and get great deals delivered straight to your doorstep. In doing so, you'll also be helping support a company giving back to healthcare workers, hospital patients, and kids in need during the current pandemic.