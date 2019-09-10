Leaf-peeping and apple-picking time has officially begun, which means it's time to start looking a couple of months ahead to the winter holiday season and all the excitement it brings. If you're like me and would rather be cozy than fancy during the December celebrations, you'll be psyched to know that Hanna Andersson's holiday pajamas collection just dropped. They're sure to be snapped up quickly, so you'll want to get your order in soon, to make sure you have all the styles and sizes you like.

Hanna Andersson has long been a favorite brand for families who value quality and comfort in their clothing. The 30-year-old company was founded by a husband-and-wife team who wanted to introduce Sweden's durable, soft, and eco-friendly clothes to an international audience. Today, they still hold to their commitment to clean living — their all-cotton clothing comes from farms that meet the strict European standards for organic growing — as well as their devotion to paying forward. Hanna Andersson regularly donates money and merchandise to children in need. So while you might pay a little more for their products than you would at other stores, you know that your money is being wisely used.

The Hanna Andersson 2019 holiday pajama collection is everything you'd expect: classic, fun designs that capture the warmth and joy of the holidays. Best of all, all the styles come in sizes from adult to infant (and even pet!), so you can order a full set for your family and spend the day staying cozy and posing for selfies. My in-laws gave everyone a matching set of PJs one year, and let me tell you, we all rushed to ditch our party clothes and slip into the sleepwear. It was one of our best holidays ever.

These are the styles that were available as of this writing. All are available in various adult and children's cuts and sizes. The Hanna Andersson site promises "New Styles Coming Soon," so keep checking to see what else they've got in store.

1. Dear Deer Baby Sleeper Dear Deer Night Night Sleeper Hanna Andersson | $40 See On Hanna Andersson This Nordic-inspired design is wintry and wonderful, and the reindeer are "dear" indeed. Like the other holiday designs, this comes in one-piece pajamas for older children, plus pajama sets for adults. Nightgowns are also available.

2. Gnome Nightgown Women's Nightgown Hanna Andersson | $80 See On Hanna Andersson This design is known as "Gnome Sweet Gnome" (ha!), and it features gnomes busily toting wrapped gifts and candy canes. Available in adult and kid pajama sets, too. Fun fact: Gnomes are known as tomte in Sweden, according to Ingebretsen, and they take care of the animals on the farm. All they need to stay happy, according to legend, is to be respected by the farmer and to get a bowl of porridge with butter on Christmas Eve.

3. Striped Adult PJ Top Striped Long John Top Hanna Andersson | $44 See On Hanna Andersson This elfin striped top can be worn on its own or paired with the matching pants — but really, it's so comfy that it's hard to resist getting the whole set. (Adult pants go for $44.)

4. Kids' Long Johns Long John Pajamas Hanna Andersson | $48 See On Hanna Andersson Just imagining your kids looking like Santa's helpers in this red-and-green-striped PJ set would be enough to inspire you to put this in your online cart. But if you need further persuading, these pajamas come in sizes 2 to 14-16, have knee padding to protect against wear, and are made from non-GMO, pesticide-free cotton. Yessss.

5. Hanukkah Pajama Top Women's Henley Top PJ Hanna Andersson | $48 See On Hanna Andersson Kudos to Hanna Andersson for recognizing that Christmas isn't the only joyous December holiday. They also offer a family set of Hanukkah pajama tops, bottoms, and one-pieces in festive shades of blue, white, and gold, featuring menorahs and dreidels alongside the Scandinavian-style snowflakes. You and the kids will want to wear these for all eight nights.

6. Tree Onesie Tannenbaum Night Night Sleeper Hanna Andersson | $40 See On Hanna Andersson The "Tannenbaum" design calls to mind a traditional Christmas tree, but it's sure to be your child's favorite sleeper all winter long. Better still: Order a PJ set in this design for the whole family, and together you'll look like the cutest pine forest.

7. Long John Pants Adult Long John Pant Hanna Andersson | $44 See On Hanna Andersson Paired with a matching top, with another striped design, or just worn on its own, the Hanna Andersson pajama pants are an easy-wear option that feel just right on those freezing nights. One of many rave reviews says that they're "the softest and most comfortable PJs I've ever had!" Available in sizes up to XXL.