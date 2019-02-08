Last week, during the "Polar Vortex," it was legitimately minus 30 degrees where I live. With two small children, that meant a lot of time indoors, and a whole lot of cabin fever. We went through every game and puzzle in the house trying to keep them entertained, but there are only so many times you can play Go Fish before you go stir crazy. Fortunately, there are toymakers out there committed to keeping family game time fresh, and Hasbro's newest game, Porcupine Pop, is just what you need in your life.

Every year at the American International Toy Fair in New York, toy makers unveil new, cutting edge toys and games that they hope will become that year's top sensations. On Hasbro's list this year is the brand new game Porcupine Pop, and it's sure to be a big a hit with kids and adults of all ages.

First of all, the porcupine looks snarky (but still cute) so you can see why the game has built-in shelf appeal. And the premise is so easy, your preschooler will be able to pick it up in no time. Players roll the die, and then press or "boop" the porcupine's nose for the number rolled... hoping that his yellow, foam darts don't spring out. The player that doesn't make the porcupine "pop" wins. You can see how this kind of surprise would delight young children. I can practically hear the giggles from my four-year-old already.

However, there's an additional challenge you can add to the game to keep older kids entertained. Each of the foam darts is assigned points, and when the porcupine pops, you race to grab as many as darts as you can. The player with the most points wins.

Porcupine Pop will be priced at $20 and sold at most major retailers this fall, according to a Hasbro representative. While this poppin' new toy won't be available for awhile, there are some other Hasbro games to keep you entertained in the meantime.

Hasbro

Last year, Hasbro launched two addictive games, Blowfish Blow Up and Peeing Pup, both perfect for keeping your little critters occupied. With Blowfish Blow Up, you try to reach your hand into a cute fish bowl to pull out a treasure before the squishy blowfish puffs up. It's sort of like a fresh, sea-themed version of Operation. When you play Peeing Pup, the premise is sort of like a grosser version of Hot Potato. You pass the pooch around in hopes that you're not stuck holding him when it's time for a wee. It's gross, for sure, but it's also silly and fun — especially since the dog makes cute noises. It barks when it's time to be passed.

Good old Punxsutawney Phil didn't see his shadow this year, according to CBS News, but I'm not counting on an early end to winter based on the amount of snow and ice outside my window right now. If you're also banking on a long, cold winter, then stocking up on some of these fun Hasbro games seems like a smart move — both for your kids' enjoyment and your sanity!