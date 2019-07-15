America's favorite couple, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, launched their plant-based baby line, Hello Bello, in early 2019 to the joy of parents and fans of the couple everywhere. The line offers a variety of baby and home products to make raising kids a little easier, and now it's expanding with Hello Bello's Gummy Vitamin line, which contains nine vegan vitamin options. Make room in your medicine cabinet.

Bell and Shepard founded Hello Bello to provide parents with baby products that were safe and affordable, with budget consciousness being a big part of the company's mission. "Parents shouldn’t have to choose between what’s good for their baby and good for their budget," Shepard said in a company press release as reported by Jacqueline Burt Cote for Romper. The products are available online and at Walmart exclusively, so you might have seen Hello Bello branded diaper cream or hand sanitizer on shelves in your shopping travels.

The original offerings included everything from diapers to laundry detergent, setting parents up with the basics they need as they adjust to life with kids. And now with the expansion into gummy vitamins, Hello Bello is doing even more to help parents make sure they're taking care of their kids and themselves.

Courtesy of Hello Bello

As I mentioned, the line contains nine gummy options, and they're made with the whole family in mind, not just kids. Plus, the majority of the vitamins are vegan, which most gummy vitamins can't boast. Most of the gummies are organic and made with natural flavors and sweeteners as well, and you won't find any artificial colors, flavors, high-fructose corn syrup, gelatins, preservatives, or the like in any of the vitamins. Shout out to a supplement you can feel good about giving to your kids.

As you'd expect, the line consists of Organic Multis for kids, women, and men to give you all that extra boost. But some of the other products are more suprising, going the extra mile to help your fam. The Organic Energy Gummies are designed to help you stay awake after those sleepless nights with toddlers; the Immunity Gummies will help protect you during cold and flu season (aka all year round with everything little ones are exposed to); and Sleep Well contains a combination of melatonin, chamomile, passionflower, and lemon balm to ensure you get that beauty rest. They also have a a Prenatal + DHA for expecting moms, a Hair, Skin, And Nails Gummy, and an Omega-3. (The Prenatal + DHA and Omega-3 vitamins are the only non-vegan vitamins in the line, as both contain fish oil.)

Courtesy of Hello Bello

Hello Bello seriously thought of everything your fam might need, and it's an extra plus you can fulfill all of your vitamin needs from one brand. You can get the vitamins online from Hello Bello's website or in-store at Walmart. Most of the products are sold for $10 in 60 or 75 counts, and you can get the Organic Kids Multi in a 120 count for $15. (Which is extra great if you have more than one kiddo at home.) You'll be one step closer to living life like Bell and Shepard.