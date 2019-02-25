Of all the celeb couples — or celeb parents, in particular — who seem like people you'd actually want to hang out with IRL, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are probably at the top of your list. Not only are they hilarious, they're super relatable as parents who have their fair share of child-rearing mishaps but always want the absolute best for their kids. And that's why you should be legit excited for Hello Bello, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's new line of plant-based baby care necessities, exclusively at Walmart. Because of course Bell and Shepard would only use the safest, most effective, organic ingredients for their kids... and by extension, your kids.

Perhaps you're wondering if two Hollywood stars know enough about infant and baby care products to actually start their own line? Bell and Shepard co-founded Hello Bello with a team of experts to create a "complete line of products to give every parent access to high-quality, better-priced everyday essentials that are better for babies, budgets and the planet," according to a press release.

“As a mom of two, I know how beautifully messy parenthood can be, and that’s why we created Hello Bello — a line of premium, super-effective baby care products to take care of your kids from head-to-butt-to-toe,” Bell is quoted as saying in the same release.

“Our products are fresh and fun. More importantly, we use plant-based ingredients and organic botanicals that are better for our kids and better for our world.”

“We know parenting is hard enough as it is,” added Shepard. “Parents shouldn’t have to choose between what’s good for their baby and good for their budget."

Preach, papa! Right on. To that end, the couple's partnership with Walmart has allowed them to "offer premium products at a non-premium price," explained Shepard in the release.

So what sort of products can you expect? Hello Bello launches on February 25 with no fewer than 10 products (prices range from just under $2 to $24, with most coming in under the $8 mark), and those products are basically all the things you use on a daily basis with a baby and/or toddler: Diapers, Wipes, Shampoo & Body Wash, Bubble Bath, Baby Lotion, Diaper Rash Cream, Hand Sanitizer, Mineral Sunscreen, Bug Spray and Laundry Detergent. (See? Every category is covered, even bug spray!)

These products sound even more promising when you hear the details. For example, the Shampoo & Body Wash ($6) is a hypoallergenic, tear-free, two-in-one formula with organic aloe vera, calendula, avocado and cucumber extracts — available in three yummy-sounding scents (vanilla apricot, lavender, and apple blossom), as well as unscented. Bubble Bath and Body Lotion are available in the same scents and formulations, too (at the same price: $6 each).

Benjamin Hart/Brains On Fire LA

The Hand Sanitizer ($2) is made without triclosan, synthetic fragrance or parabens (unlike so many hand sanitizers that can do more harm than good), but still kills 99.9% germs and bacteria while "promoting soft skin with botanical extracts like aloe and green tea." Also super gentle on the skin are the thick, plant material-based Wipes ($2 to $6), which are fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and made with a formula that's over 99 percent water (and also includes aloe and chamomile).

Benjamin Hart/Brains On Fire LA

Even the Laundry Detergent ($13) looks amazing: This USDA Certified Organic formula promises to give clothes "an extra fluffy feel to help keep skin soft and safe" with a "low-to-no sudsing, sulfate-free formula" featuring "organic soap berries and botanical extracts" for a thorough clean that helps prevent residue buildup.

Benjamin Hart/Brains On Fire LA

The upshot? The Hello Bello collection has everything you want for your little ones made exactly the way you want it to be made, at the price point you want, from the parents you wish were your friends. Because whether those two are trying to figure out how to handle toddler tantrums or hamming it up on the red carpet, they're doing their best to make it fun for everyone involved.