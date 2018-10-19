When I first met my husband, I thought he was a sweet guy who was absolutely not attracted to me at all. As we dated, there were times I thought that the best way to figure him out would be to break out a Ouija board or find myself a psychic. Later on, I just learned that's how he is. He plays his cards close to the vest, like many Pisces. If you're confused about your partner's feelings, it may be worth it to find out how to tell if someone's in love with you based on their zodiac sign.

Deciphering whether or not your partner has fallen for you is a bit like translating a language you're only just learning. You hear them say "hueles muy bien," and that "muy bien" part sounds good, but essentially, you have no idea what they actually mean. And why do they keep sniffing you? (That's "You smell good," for any non-Spanish speakers out there.) Anyway, astrology isn't a full translation by a native speaker, but it's kind of like Google Translate. As in, it's not perfect, but it's a lot better than that one relying on that language learning app on your phone that you forget to open, yet still sends you alerts every morning.

Is stalking somebody's stars cheating? As they say, all's fair in love and war... or in other words, when it comes to romance, might as well take all the help you can get.

1 Aries (March 21 to April 19) Giphy Aries are the defenders. The protectors. You can tell if an Aries is in love with you if they let their guard down around you. Because they are always the ones charging in, fighting the good fight, they don't let others see their softer sides, according to Astrology for Lovers. But if they're comfortable enough to let you protect their heart and allow you to see their smushy insides? They're probably in love with you.

2 Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Giphy As a Taurean, I will tell you that we like to pursue our mates, but only if we're sure you're the one. If we're in love with you, there will be no question. We'll probably tell you we love you first... possibly long before you're ready to hear it. Don't worry, we know you love us back. It's all a part of our charming confidence, noted Astrostyle. If you're confused if your Taurean is in love with you, you might look at their rising sign. If it's a quieter sign like Pisces or Capricorn, it might dull the effects of their energy. Me? I'm Leo rising, which means my husband knew I was into him way before I knew he liked me. Guess I'm lucky he loves a forward lady.

3 Gemini (May 21 to June 20) Giphy Good luck on this one. Geminis are unpredictable. They might come right out and tell you, or they may try to hide from it, waiting to feel you out first. Because a part of them will always be wary, according to Astrology.com However, their vibrant lifeforce may lead them to become more enthusiastic with you than ever. If you see that they're more charged, more dynamic around you than anyone else, they may be in love with you.

4 Cancer (June 21 to July 22) Giphy Cancers are nurturers. They're also big on nesting. If your partner is leaving a toothbrush and socks at your house and buying you practical gifts like a heated throw blanket or coconut oil lotion? Then they may be in love with you, according to Astrology For Lovers. They also tend to look for reassurance from their lovers, so if you notice a lot of hypothetical questions about love coming your way? You probably already know what's up.

5 Leo (July 23 to August 22) Giphy You know the song "Addicted to Love" by Robert Palmer? That's a Leo, according to Astrostyle. Knowing they're in love with you won't be hard. They're die-hard romantics who love love. Figuring out if it's real, lasting love will be harder. Look for signs that they're elevating you to their level. Leos rule in their lives, and if they're willing to allow you to come into their space and rule alongside them? You're lucking out in Leo love.

6 Virgo (August 23 to September 22) Giphy Virgos let you know they love you by opening up and being completely honest and available. When you first start dating, Virgos are going to be leery of you, maybe even closed-off, according to Horoscope.com. However, when they're in love with you, they open up, let you in, and tell you how it is.

7 Libra (September 23 to October 22) Giphy Libras may be the most difficult sign to read. Judges themselves, Libras weigh the consequences of everything, and that includes showing emotion. While they love a new challenge and new opportunity to learn, according to Keen Astrology, they are looking for someone to hold their interest and be worthy of their loyalty. If a Libra starts encouraging you to come out of your shell and be bold together, they're likely in love.

8 Scorpio (October 23 to November 21) Giphy The truth is, Scorpios have claws for a reason. They like to keep people back, according to Astrology of Love. That's why it's actually kind of easy to tell when a Scorpio is in love with you. Their claws close. They let you in.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21) Giphy Because Sagittarius is a free-spirited sign, according to AstroStyle, they're pretty hard to pin down. One big thing for Sagittarius is that while they're free-spirited, they're not big recruiters. They're not known for encouraging others to join them in liking things or persuading them to stay. If your Sag is suddenly introducing you to what they love? They might also love you.

10 Capricorn (December 22 to January 19) Giphy Symbolized by the goat, Capricorns are the quiet achievers, according to The Love Queen. That's why it can be tricky to tell if they're into you; they're kind of understated. When your Capricorn starts being warm with you, or starts trying to solve your problems for you, you know they mean it.

11 Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Giphy Aquarians can be aloof. However, there are a few things to look for with them when they're falling in love. First, they're going to bring you into their circle. They pride themselves on having close confidences, according to Horoscope.com. When they bring you into that circle, especially if you were an outsider, they're falling for you.