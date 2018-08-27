For many people, romantic chemistry is a really, really important part of any serious and potentially long-term relationship. It can also be important (sometimes perhaps even more so) when you're looking for something a bit less serious. Determining who you might have a lot of romantic chemistry with and who you might not be quite as romantically compatible with isn't always as obvious as you may like, but knowing their birthday might give you more of a hint. You might want to know the zodiac signs you'd have the most romantic chemistry with, based on your sign, to know who you might have more chemistry with than you may have thought.

If you generally think that your personality fits with the traits that are often associated with your sun sign (or the sign that you likely know as your zodiac sign), then knowing which other signs with which your sign is the romantically compatible could be useful information to have. That being said, your overall chart goes far beyond just your sun sign, which means that you still might have an awful lot of chemistry with someone who has a different sign than the ones with which your zodiac sign has the most romantic chemistry. Romantic chemistry is an important element in a relationship, so knowing who you might share that with based on your signs just might help you figure things out a little bit sooner.

1 Pisces (February 19—March 20) puhhha/Fotolia "Pisces is a sign that is empathic, relationship-oriented, and intuitive," Kelly Noel Rasmussen, an intuitive and the founder of Mintaka Healing & Communications, tells Romper in an email exchange. "Pisces is also a mutable sign, which means that its emotions and state of being is very changeable." Because of these things, Pisces tends to be compatible with Taurus and Capricorn, both of which are Earth signs. "All three of these signs are among the most faithful, so match-ups between these partners are likely to be tranquil," Rasmussen explains.

2 Aries (March 21—April 19) Joshua Resnick/Fotolia "Aries has a strong need to be front and center, feeling as though the world evolves around them," Linda Furiate, an astrologer, tells Romper by email. "Aries may feel the most romantically connected to a Libra which is the opposite sign of Aries. Libra is very good at making their partner feel special." And since Aries likes to feel special and Libra is good at making them feel that way, they might discover some romantic chemistry between the two. Aries and Gemini might also make a good match. "Like Aries, Gemini is fun and spontaneous and is prompted to speak their mind," Furiate explains. "Aries and Gemini both tend to bore easily so these two will keep each other on the move with constant activity and endless conversation." When you seem to fit so well together, you can sometimes sense some serious chemistry as well.

3 Taurus (April 20—May 20) PointImages/Fotolia Taurus appreciates a solid partner, Cindy McKean, an astrologer and owner of Kansas City Astrology, tells Romper by email. Taurus is likely to have some major chemistry with Cancer and Capricorn. "Stability, predictability, and comfort are essential to a Cancer and they find this in Taurus," McKean says. "Romantically they are likely to get on like a pair of sweet Valentines. The timeline on the relationship lasts as long as forever. Taurus enjoys that they can trust Cancer with important things like taking care of the family and home, and not being prone to frivolous spending." When it comes to Capricorn, another Earth sign, the similarities and complementary traits between the two are what can make them work well together. "Being goal-oriented, the Capricorn brings assurance to the Taurus where there's no nonsense to deal with," McKean says. "Even though a Taurus works as hard as a Capricorn, they also value pacing themselves — it's a quality that Capricorn appreciates. They take cues from the Taurus on when to take a break and spend it together. Taurus can sometimes take their time getting started with tasks, but a Capricorn knows just how to appeal to the Taurean common sense to get them started."

4 Gemini (May 21—June 20) Viacheslav Iakobchuk/Fotolia "As the sign of duality, Geminis often have two aspects," Rasmussen says. "One is the social butterfly: outgoing, confident, flirtatious, witty, charming, eloquent. The other side is equally cerebral but may be indecisive, neurotic, and flighty." Leo and Aries, the signs with which Gemini has the most romantic chemistry, allow a Gemini to different sides of themselves, but there still can be some potential pitfalls to a long-term relationship. "Because Aries can be so blunt, the long-term success of such a relationship will depend on the maturity of those involved as well as the rest of their charts, as Gemini could be threatened by that bluntness and choose to disappear," Rasmussen adds. "Alternately, if both partners have learned to temper their natural inclinations, a long-term relationship between Gemini and Aries can lead to immense growth for both parties; however, they will likely need to reconcile their differing communication styles." Additionally, when it comes to Leo, who loves to be the center of attention, the relationship will be full of fun. "As a Fire sign, Leo will still help Gemini break through being stuck in their heads all the time and encourage them to move instead of just think," Rasmussen explains. "Likewise, Gemini will also bring some of the wit and intellectual curiosity to the relationship."

5 Cancer (June 21—July 22) Strelciuc/Fotolia Cancer has the most chemistry with signs that are complement or opposite it. "Cancer would love the way a Taurus can be so attentive," Suzie Kerr Wright, an astrologer and psychic medium, tells Romper in an email exchange. "It's an Earth/Water combination and Earth can support Water very nicely. These two don't need to go anywhere to enjoy each other's company." It may or may not be explosive, but there's definitely still chemistry there. "Cancers also resonate really well with Leos," Kerr Wright adds. "Cancer can be more shy and a boisterous (but not too obnoxious) Leo can really catch their attention. There's a Fire/Water combo here and that can make steam, so it can be tricky long-term, but definitely a hot hookup."

6 Leo (July 23—August 22) Eugenio Marongiu/Fotolia Leo and Sagittarius can experience a lot of romantic chemistry together. "Like Leo, Sag is another Fire sign," Furiate says. "These two often feel an instant connection knowing exactly how to kindle the passion within each other." Not only that, but with Leo preferring to have all the attention on them, Aquarius can also be a good fit. "Aquarius may be just the right partner to shine the light on Leo, offering Leo the attention and love to tame their hearts desire," Furiate says.

7 Virgo (August 23—September 22) DavidPrado/Fotolia Virgo does best with fellow Earth signs or signs with which they can form deep and lasting connections. "Taurus and Virgo can have a compatible relationship," Rachel Lang, an intuitive astrologer, tells Romper by email. "Both being Earth signs, in romance, they may tend to approach dating from a very practical perspective. In intimate situations, Taurus can be very sensual, which helps Virgo relax into the experience. As Earth signs, touch is important for these two." Virgo also might find that they have quite a bit of romantic chemistry with Scorpio. "Scorpio and Virgo can also have chemistry because both signs tend to avoid shallow connections," Lang adds. "When it comes to romance, Virgo and Scorpio are two signs that can go deep. That applies to conversation as well as passion."

8 Libra (September 23—October 22) Minerva Studio/Fotolia Indecisive Libra might find romantic chemistry with Fire signs Leo and Sagittarius. "Leo is a performer and likes to be in the spotlight, so Libra and Leo can be a natural pair if they're going out to a party or event together, and since Libra is a charmer, Leo will feel comfortable preening and will likely have their needs for attention met in the relationship," Rasmussen says. "Sagittarius, a joyful and zealous sign, loves philosophy, travel, adventure, and thrilling experiences like skydiving. They challenge their Libran partner to step outside their comfort zone, to live fully and to live well." Whether the relationship lasts a lifetime or not, while the couple is together, there's sure to be some chemistry between the two to keep things interesting.

9 Scorpio (October 23—November 21) puhhha/Fotolia Perhaps the sign that Scorpio has the most chemistry with is Scorpio. Kerr Wright says that chemistry is huge in a pairing between these two. "Scorpios will be magnetically attracted to other Scorpios," Kerr Wright explains. "Their radar tends to connect them with people who have that intensity about them." There also can be some chemistry between Scorpio and Pisces. "Pisces' easy-going nature can help balance out intense Scorpio and together they just seem to be fascinated with each other," Kerr Wright says. "Chemistry between two Water signs is kind of surreal."

10 Sagittarius (November 22—December 21) nd3000/Fotolia It might not be all that surprising that Sagittarius and Aries can experience quite a bit of romantic chemistry. "Aries and Sagittarius are both Fire signs, and together, they can be a very passionate pair," Lang says. "Aries tends to be more independent and Sagittarius more free-spirited." Still, Lang says that these two want a lot of the same or similar things out of relationships, which can make them a great pair. Leo and Sagittarius are also both Fire signs, and they too can enjoy some romantic chemistry. "Leo can be very loyal and stable in a romantic relationship, while still offering Sagittarius the space they need," Lang says.

11 Capricorn (December 22—January 19) Jacob Lund/Fotolia Capricorn and Scorpio can be a very passionate pair. "They are both examples of 'still waters run deep'," Kerr Wright says. "They connect with that underlying intensity and can build on it. Sexually, Scorpio will keep things super hot where Capricorn can sometimes get in a rut which is not likely to happen with these two." Taurus is another match that can find some chemistry with Capricorn. "Both Earth signs, it could quickly get a bit stale (so they'd have to make a strong effort to keep it interesting), but initially Capricorn would be super attracted to Taurus' subtle beauty and outer calm," Kerr Wright says. "Once things heat up romantically, there is a deep connection." There's just chemistry there, and that chemistry can lead to a successful relationship.