Here's When You Should Have Another Baby, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The decision to have a baby is as personal and complex as decisions get. If you're anything like me, you make a pro/con list, carefully weigh things like your health, your age, your family size, your fertility, and consider your finances. Then you see a kitten or a baby, and your ovaries ache with desire. No matter how much you prepare, deciding when you should have another baby is incredibly complicated. I mean, is there *really* a perfect time to have another baby? I'm totally not sure.

I certainly wondered if Astrology might have any clues as to whether or not I was ready to conceive, so I consulted Astrology Zodiac Signs to find out. I mean, this is an important decision, so it can't hurt to have more information to weigh your options, right? It turned out that the astrological profile for my sign — Cancer — was eerily spot on. It actually kind of freaks me out, and I don't normally follow Astrology. But I am totally the emotional person who'd feel all the damn feelings during an episode of This Is Us and decide I want to have another baby. The good news is that my past self knows that about me, so I got my tubes tied.

Ultimately, the decision to have another baby is something that should be entirely up to you. No one should get pregnant or continue a pregnancy when it’s not right for them or their family. However, if you want to read about what the stars have to say about your sign's ideal child-spacing and family planning style, check this out:

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Capricorns have a tendency to be responsible and disciplined. As a result, they're likely to learn everything they can about the ideal spacing between children — which according to research is 18 to 23 months — and try to be, well, ideal. Unfortunately for Capricorns, getting pregnant on a timeline doesn't always or often go as planned, but that totally won't stop them from trying.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Astrology Zodiac Signs notes that Aquarians like to stay busy, and absolutely hate being bored or lonely. Lucky for them, motherhood past the newborn stage is rarely boring. As a result, Aquarius moms might try for three under 3, or even be happy with multiples filling their home with noise and chaos.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Pisces are friendly, caring, and intuitive, which means they are great moms. They do tend to like alone time, and value sleep, though, which means that the newborn days are a special hell, and honestly, once they go through them once, they might decide they are "one and done," which is completely OK.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries, a fire sign, has tendency to be impulsive, impatient and confident. So, yeah, if you are an Aries you might decide on the spur of the moment to stop birth control or try to get pregnant, and then keep on trying until you meet that goal.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Tauruses are the most patient sign of the Zodiac, which means they totally might be OK with casually not preventing pregnancy and seeing what happens. According to Princeton University's Emergency Contraception site, your chances of getting pregnant vary from 0 to 30 percent, depending on your fertility and where you are in your cycle, so it's a good thing that Tauruses are also grounded and realistic.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Geminis love having fun and hate routines, so this means they absolutely love certain aspects of parenting, and loathe others. Unfortunately, they can also be indecisive and nervous, which might make them go back and forth about whether or not they are ready to add another child to the mix. My advice is to make up your damn mind and stick with it. Remember though, dear Gemini, it might be twins.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Giphy I'm a Cancer through and through, which means I am over-emotional, sensitive, and super family-focused. It's so weird for me to look back and remember that, at one time, I didn't want to have kids. Now I have five, so maybe my horoscope knows more about my inner-most desires than I did?

Leo (July 23 — August 22) According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Leos are passionate and sexy. But they can also be a bit self-centered and inflexible. They might consider spacing children farther apart, so that their older children can gain independence before their next baby is born. They should also pay attention to their emotions when trying to conceive and curb any frustration about a process they can't really control. For Leos it might be better to just try to have fun, which I know is easier said than done.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Giphy Virgos are known for being analytical, practical, and hardworking. So you will prepare a detailed pro/con list to make a decision about when you want to conceive, start tracking your cycle, and schedule baby-making sex for your most fertile days to improve your chances of success. Unfortunately, Virgos also get seriously disappointed when they don't succeed, so you may need to take the time to manage your expectations.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Libras are indecisive. It's kind of what they do. So you will overthink this decision, just like every other decision you've ever had to make. If you're lucky, though, you may come to realize that there really is no "perfect" time to have another baby, and that's OK.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Giphy My husband is a Scorpio, which means he is passionate and decisive, once he has all of the facts, of course. Scorpios are likely to do a ton of research in their quest for the perfect child-spacing interval. They are also extremely sensual, and may not enjoy sex as a chore or a scheduled activity while trying to conceive. Instead, they may prefer to ignore the calendar and just let things happen.