Congrats are in order for one celeb mama! In a sweet Instagram post on Thursday morning, Hilary Duff revealed she's engaged to Matthew Koma after several years of dating and roughly six months after they welcomed their sweet baby girl, little Banks Violet.

"He asked me to be his wife," the Younger star captioned a cute selfie of the newly engaged pair in New York City, flashing her gorgeous diamond ring. In another photo in the post, Duff and Koma both can't stop smiling as they shared a sweet smooch for the camera.

The 31-year-old musician also shared the same series of photos on his Instagram page, with an equally sweet caption announcing the news, of course. "I asked my best friend to marry me...," Koma captioned his engagement reveal post on Instagram.

Fans of the couple quickly flooded their respective posts with heartwarming messages of congratulations.

"Congratulations!! You’ve been my idol my entire life! You deserve nothing but the best," one fan commented on Duff's post, while another chimed in, "My favorite couple!!!! Congrats!!!!!" And one more fan oh so accurately stated, "He’s so much better than Ethan and Paolo anyways!! THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF, Hil! Congratulations!"

Easily one of the most adorable celeb couples around at the moment, 31-year-old Duff and Koma, whose real name is Matthew Bair (Koma is his stage name), first "hit it off" in 2015, according to Us Weekly, and they then made their debut as a couple in 2017. And in June 2018, Duff revealed that they were expecting their first child together, welcoming their daughter Banks Bair in October. Duff is also mom to her son Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband, NHL star Mike Comrie, according to Cosmopolitan.

Beyond her sweet and relatable mom content on Instagram, Duff often shares cute posts about (and with) her beau. Like this recent post when she gushed about how much she loves Koma. "My favorite.... behind the kids (sorry) love you forever and ever... he even got me ice cream last night," she captioned the silly and sweet photo.

And this fun selfie of the parents on their way out to a much-deserved night on the town.

"Mom + Dad ..going out tonight," Duff captioned the cute mirror selfie.

Koma is, obviously, just as smitten with his bride-to-be. This past Valentine's Day, for instance, Koma penned a sweet post to the mother of his daughter with a throwback photo of the pair.

"I take your 2 year throwback and raise you 2...4 valentine’s ago," Koma, the singer of Winnetka Bowling League, captioned the photo. "Babies. I love you >>> ...thank you for making me a daddy... I’ll try my hardest to match your superhero status."

And more recently when he shared this heartwarming photo of himself with Duff and baby Banks just chilling at home.

Hopefully Duff and Koma will indulge their adoring fans with updates on wedding planning. Or, TBH, just more cute couple and family pics like these... Congrats to the happy couple!