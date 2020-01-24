In a time when women's rights feel increasingly threatened, inspiring words by strong female role models are more meaningful than ever. So it was especially inspiring when Hillary Clinton posted a Meghan Markle quote on Instagram: One powerful woman sharing another powerful woman's thoughts on how to empower women everywhere.

The quote came from a speech given by Markle in 2018 at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum, according to People, when she announced her plans to advocate for women's rights, and it turns the typical "women need to find their voice" soundbite on its head:

“Women don’t need to find a voice," Markle said. "They have a voice. They need to feel empowered to use it, and people need to be encouraged to listen."

A profound truth, and one that struck a chord with countless women. (As of this writing, Clinton's post of the quote has over 77,000 likes.) It makes sense that Clinton was one of those women: Not only are she and Markle both devoted to the cause of women's rights, they've both been heavily criticized by the media and the public alike, often for reasons largely beyond their control. From their appearances to their parenting skills to their relationships with their husbands, no part of their lives has been spared from scrutiny.

Indeed, the experiences of being married to a president and a prince have undeniable similarities. So it wasn't a huge surprise to learn that last November, Markle invited Clinton to Frogmore Cottage for a visit with baby Archie (the first time Markle and Clinton met).

“It was sweet,” a source told People. “She got to hold him and snuggled him. She is very proud of Chelsea’s three kids and there was lots of chatter about newborns and feeding schedules.”

(Everybody take a moment to feel super jealous of Hillary Clinton for getting to snuggle baby Archie.)

A source also told People that the two women talked about "a letter Meghan wrote to Clinton when she was 11 demanding to remove a 'sexist' dishwasher soap advertisement." Talk about childhood dreams realized!

Of course, Clinton is a pretty big fan of Markle, too (not since she was 11, but still). Also in November, the former Secretary of State told the BBC that she wanted to "hug" Markle over the racist treatment she was getting from the media, and raved about the new mom's many positive attributes.

"She is an amazing young woman, she has an incredible life story," Clinton said. "She has stood up for herself, she has made her own way in the world. And then she falls in love, and he falls in love with her, and everybody should be celebrating that because it is a true love story."

"I feel as a mother I just want to put my arms around her," she added. "Oh my God, I want to hug her. I want to tell her to hang in there, don't let those bad guys get you down."

So sweet, but also so much more than that. Clinton and Markle's apparent friendship and the warmth between them is more than the average mutual admiration society. It shows how supportive, uplifting and constructive a relationship between two incredibly powerful figures can be when those two figures are mature, respectful, intelligent human beings who have more than their own self-interests at heart. When those two figures are mothers.

Perhaps more interaction between the two women is forthcoming now that Markle will be spending more time on this side of the pond.