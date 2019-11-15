Meghan Markle & Hillary Clinton Hanging Out Is A Feminist Dream Come True

Meghan Markle has long been a strong feminist. Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is also a strong feminist. The two women might have that in common, but they never had a chance to meet. Until recently. It seems as though Meghan Markle and Hillary Clinton hung out together at Frogmore Cottage, and if this isn't a feminist dream come true I don't know what is. Other than equal pay, of course.

The Daily Mail reported on Thursday that Clinton stopped by the home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Windsor for a casual meeting. Markle is currently taking a little sabbatical from her royal duties for some much-needed family bonding time with husband Prince Harry and 6-month-old baby boy Archie, and invited Clinton to her home on Tuesday. A source told the newspaper that the two women were excited to meet, "Both women have a lot of admiration for each other and it was a very sweet, warm meeting. They are mutual fan girls!" Prince Harry was reportedly on hand for the hangout session, as was baby Archie. And brace yourselves for this adorable bit of news: Apparently Clinton even "enjoyed a little cuddle" with Archie. She is presumably a dab hand at baby cuddling since she is a grandmother to daughter Chelsea Clinton's three children, 5-year-old Charlotte, 3-year-old Aidan, and 4-month-old baby boy Jasper.

Clinton's reported visit to Frogmore Cottage comes on the heels of her public show of support for Markle during a recent BBC Radio interview. When the former Secretary of State was asked how she felt about Markle's struggles with the British tabloids, she responded that she wanted to give her "a hug."

I feel as a mother I just want to put my arms around her. Oh my God, I want to hug her. I want to tell her to hang in there, don't let those bad guys get you down.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have publicly spoken out about their treatment in the British tabloids and even filed lawsuits against two publishers in October, reported Vanity Fair. In the recent ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Markle opened up about how tough it has been for her as a new wife and mother to be so frequently attacked.

Clinton knows a little something about how difficult it is to live in the public eye, of course. During her BBC interview, she even offered Markle some helpful tips to manage the pressure, noting that "some humor, some deflection" might make it easier. But still, Clinton noted, "It is tough what she is going through and I think she deserves a lot better."

Here's hoping Hillary Clinton was able to impart some of that wisdom in person to Meghan Markle. Also I hope she gave her that hug; I feel like she needs it.