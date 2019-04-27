How Does The Duggar Family Celebrate New Babies? They Welcome Them In A Big Way

The Duggar family is expecting many new additions in 2019. Four different members of the very large family have announced this year that they are expecting new additions — and all of the family members could not be more excited. But exactly how does the Duggar family celebrate new babies? They like to make a huge announcement when it's time to celebrate.

It's only April, and yet four members of the Duggar family have already made some big announcements. Currently, at this moment, there are four Duggar women who have announced that they're pregnant. Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, are expecting baby number three, Kendra Duggar and her husband, Joseph are expecting their second child, and Anna and Josh Duggar are expecting their sixth child together. On top of all of this, their cousin, Amy Duggar-King is expecting her first child with her husband, Dillon King, according to People.

That is a lot of babies to keep track of, a lot of presents to open, and a lot of birth announcements to make. But the members of the Duggar family don't seem to mind one bit. Since Jessa is due in a few weeks, around June, people must be wondering how the family is planning on celebrating her baby (and everyone else's baby for that matter).

Those people should know that parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, are big on congratulating the new moms, especially online. Whenever someone in their family gives birth, they take to their family's website, to wish the parents well and share the exciting news with their fans.

Duggar Family on YouTube

And when the family is really excited, they'll also take turns filming themselves congratulating the new parents on their very exciting news and will later post those videos on their YouTube channel. Jim Bob and Michelle did just this when Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, welcomed their first child into the world last year.

The family is also very keen on keeping all of their friends, fans, and followers in the loop by celebrating these babies on Facebook. When there is a big announcement for the family to make (like announcing the birth of another grand child), they'll take to their Facebook fan page to celebrate — just like they did when Jinger Duggar gave birth to her first child this past July. And the best part about this is that their fans get to celebrate alongside them. How much fun is that?

Needless to say, when a Duggar grandkid is born, fans will know about it right away.

Duggar Family on YouTube

The family isn't afraid to take their celebrations offline, either. The Duggar family is celebrates new babies before their arrival with a traditional baby shower. Jessa has had a baby shower for her first two children — and they're not afraid to go all out when it comes to these parties. Before she gave birth to her second child, Jessa had a baby shower with 130 loved ones, according to Us Weekly, where guests snacked on meat and cheese trays and put together care packages to other moms in need.

Since the family does everything on a super sized scale, it only makes sense that they would celebrate new babies in the same, big way.