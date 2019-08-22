It's Halloween time, everyone! OK, it's still August and we're all sweating and clinging to our iced coffees. And, yes, Halloween is still weeks away. But I know I'm not the only one champing at the bit, eyeing my box of bat, spider, and skull decorations in the basement in giddy anticipation. How early should you start decorating for Halloween? As soon as possible, if you ask me, but that probably has a lot to do with my zodiac sign.

I feel like the pairing of astrology and Halloween is natural, because both are pretty ancient and spiritually inclined. Of course, while both Halloween and astrology can hold deep significance for some, generally speaking they tend to be considered good old fashioned, light-hearted fun. Also, some people (and, from my own personal experience, it seems like a lot of the same people) are really into both. And who can fault us? I feel like both astrology and Halloween are all about taking a break from the world as it appears and reveling for a little while in the idea that, actually, there's more to all of this. The stars rule our actions. Spirits are everywhere. We may appear like mild-mannered office workers and parents but, inside of us, deep down, we're vampires and witches and maybe the creepy clown from It (I don't judge).

My point is, both are a little bit of an escape from reality, and who doesn't need that from time to time? But how soon can we expect to see you preparing for the holiday? Let's take a look, sign by sign:

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Shutterstock The first day of fall your fall decorations are up because the Ram knows how to get sh*t done. As Allure's resident astrologer, Aliza Kelly Faragher, writes, "Aries dives headfirst into even the most challenging situations (which is appropriate, since the body part associated with Aries is the head)." They will move through their house like a whirlwind and within a couple hours the beach chic look they'd been rocking since June will be transformed. Seashells will be replaced by pumpkins, and nautical color scheme accents will quickly turn to deep autumnal tones (all those oranges and reds really suit an Aries, by the way).

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) One thing's for sure: you're not going to decorate early, my dearest bull. You're going to procrastinate hard, as is your wont. Kerry Ward, a tarot card reader with over 20 years experience, writes in Cosmopolitan that, "Taurus are famous for their stubbornness," so it's not that you dislike hard work — you're a tenacious, dedicated worker. You're just going to wait until the last possible second, because why not? But when you do decorate it's going to be off-the-hook. Because not only do you not mind hard work, but you appreciate the finer things and have an eye for beautiful design. You're going to have fancy decorative gourds for days.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Because your calendar is packed with other things that keep you busy, you probably won't think to decorate too early. Geminis are an "unstoppable force of energy that can motivate, inspire, and enchant the rest of the Zodiac," according to Horoscope.com, so chances are you'll begin decorating for Halloween approximately a week before you throw a big Halloween party... because of course you're going to throw a big Halloween party! Fortunately, you're also extremely creative, so your decorations will be perfect. And if you don't throw a party (or, perhaps, in addition to your party) you're likely to make sure any trick-or-treaters coming to your house are going to be treated to some sort of social element as well. Maybe you open up your home to be a "haunted house." Maybe you hand out candy in costume and in character. It's going to be a good time because you'll make sure it is.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) You'll probably throw up a couple of things in mid-October and, for the most part, you'll want to keep it cute. As Sarah Delamere Hurding, the astrology columnist for the Independent, writes, "Cancer is a receptive and highly sensitive sign, capable of huge empathy. The Crab cuts to the chase. Giving oodles of love, care, and reassurance when required." You see this holiday as a fun time for your kids, mainly, but appreciate a day when you can be out in public while hiding behind a costume.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) You will have people do this for you. It's not that you won't be involved, because you'll pay for the decorations and tell people how you want things to look, but on the whole you're much more comfortable in a managerial position than as someone taking direction. "These lions are natural leaders, and they enjoy cultivating friendships and romances that are artistically and creatively inspired," Faragher writes for Allure." So you won't necessarily be the one to decorate, but you'll likely direct the action.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Shutterstock Hyper-organized Virgo, you've had your Halloween decoration plans on your calendar for a year, less because you're into Halloween and more because you're organized AF. The only thing you care about as much as being organized and on top of things is what people think of you. You'd be horrified to find out anyone thought you were tacky or rushing into the holiday. So you've struck an appropriate balance: Sep. 30 at 7:45 p.m., so everyone can wake up to a seasonally appropriate home on Oct. 1, giving you an entire month to enjoy your Halloween decor.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) You will debate when a good time to decorate is until the day has passed. "Because Libras consider multiple perspectives in all pursuits, however, these air signs struggle with indecision," Faragher writes for Allure. Make a decision for once, Libra, for goodness sake.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) This is your time to shine, Scorpio. Not only does Halloween fall in Scorpio season, but the dark, mysterious, spirited (pun intended) holiday is absolutely in your wheelhouse. There's a decent chance you have Halloween decorations that stay out all year long, in fact. You don't want to appear too enthusiastic too soon (you like to play things close to the vest), but once the weather starts to get crisp you start throwing up cobwebs, bats, and ghosts and marathon horror movies. Nov. 1 rolls around and you get sort of bummed (not that you would ever let anyone know that).

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) You will absolutely forget Halloween is coming up. Again.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) This entirely depends: when did your family usually decorate for Halloween? Because that's what you're going to do, my tradition-loving Capricorn. "Capricorns aren't ones for flights of fancy or dreaming up new worlds, but instead interested in making things better in the real world," Ward writes for Cosmopolitan. So if you had a mom who ensured your childhood home was The Neighborhood Halloween House from September to November, then by God yours will be, too... only better. If your family wasn't really into Halloween, then you will probably dismiss it as a silly waste of time, because you're serious and celebrating a dress up holiday does nothing to advance your grand ambitions.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Shutterstock The minute you become interested in Halloween you will start throwing up creative, wacky decorations in a unique, if sort of odd, way. Now, when you become interested may vary, as you're known for your whims and caprices. So it could be shortly after Fourth of July or sometime around Christmas. But whenever you do it'll be unlike anyone has ever seen before.