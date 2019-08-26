Blake Lively just celebrated her 32nd birthday over the weekend, and to commemorate the special occasion, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, shared a series of photos of the birthday girl that showcased her growing bump and casually trolled her in the process. The actress is currently pregnant with the couple's third child — as evidenced by the photos her other half shared on Instagram, in case you forgot — but it feels like it's been ages since she announced she's expecting. So how far along is Blake Lively now and when can the world expect to meet their family's newest bundle of joy?

Back in May, the couple casually revealed that they're expecting their third child together while on the red carpet for Reynolds' latest movie, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, according to People. Lively wore a lovely yellow dress that beautifully accented her bump, and accessorized it with some gems and a big smile. And a few days later, Lively posted photos from the event on Instagram along with a cute caption. "PokeMOM… Out now," she wrote.

It's been almost four months since Reynolds and Lively shared their exciting pregnancy news, so how far along is Lively currently? Though they have not revealed a specific due date or even a ballpark for their bundle of joy's ETA, a little math seems to suggest that their family's newest addition, who will join sisters James and Inez, could arrive in just a couple months.

Many expectant parents wait until the second trimester to announce a pregnancy as the risk of miscarriage drops significantly after the first three months, according to HealthLine. So if Lively and Reynolds followed this process with their pregnancy news, some quick math would put her due date around October or early November. Just in time for the holidays! As for how far along she is, if Lively was roughly three months pregnant at the time of the red carpet reveal back in May, that would mean she could be about seven months along at this point.

Of course, they haven't shared this detail with their fans, but a comment Reynolds made while responding to a fan on Instagram yesterday might have some thinking Lively's due date is a tad sooner. According a to screenshot captured by Comments By Celebs, after a fan commented “Get that baby outta there!!!” on the photos Reynolds shared of Lively on her birthday, Reynolds replied with: "I keep whispering, 'stay in...'"

Regardless of when exactly her due date is, Lively will be ready to meet her new little one whenever they makes their appearance. After all, she's pregnant during the height of summer again and has previously spoken before about how miserable that can be. "It should be illegal to be pregnant in New York in July,” she said in 2016 during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "I swear I’m going to make my water break just to cool down... It’s just not normal."

Hopefully Lively has been able to relax in some AC during these hot summer months as she waits for her family's newest addition to arrive.