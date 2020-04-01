After making her big announcement back in February, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed how far along she is in a new Instagram post. On Tuesday, the expectant mom shared some updates about her baby on the way, a little boy, and how things are progressing with her pregnancy.

On March 31, Lowry revealed that she is now 23.5 weeks along with her fourth child, meaning she's in her second trimester. Although she's been pregnant before with her three sons — 10-year-old Issac, 6-year-old Lincoln, and 2-year-old Lux — Lowry said this pregnancy has been different. For example, this time, her baby was in breech position, meaning his feet and bottom were positioned facing down instead of his head, but has since turned. "He was breech but seems to have turned since our last ultrasound," she wrote on Instagram.

Lowry also said that her placenta is in a different position. "This time around, I have an anterior placenta, so movement feels a lot different than any of my previous pregnancies," she wrote.

Another thing that is different? The fact that she's pregnant during the current coronavirus pandemic, which has also brought some changes to her doctors appointments. "Because of the stay at home order and social distancing, I am not allowed to have anyone with me at appointments until further notice," Lowry wrote.

Lowry is due this summer, around late July, so she has a bit more time to go until Baby #4 arrives and she's, of course, already thinking about that day. "I have never been induced, but I'm afraid I won't make it to the hospital being that I live 45 minutes away and Lux came in 90 minutes start to finish," she said.

Her followers were quick to share supportive comments and their own experiences. "I was induced and was terrified and it was such a breeze, I also had an anterior placenta!" one follower assured Lowry, while another said, "No surprises and went very smooth!! You'll do great!!!"

Until her due date arrives, Lowry is keeping busy by trying to find the perfect name for her son.

