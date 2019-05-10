As she's perhaps the world’s most high-profile celeb mom right now, lots of people are undoubtedly wondering how the Duchess of Sussex has been settling into parenthood with her newborn son. And with a special holiday coming up this weekend across the pond, how is Meghan Markle celebrating her first Mother’s Day? The truth is, it will likely be a very private affair with her beautiful new bundle of joy.

Any celebrations they have are expected to be private not just because of the status of the people involved, but also because the British version of Mother’s Day passed back on March 31, 2019, according to The Sun. There’s little doubt that Markle's husband, Prince Harry, and maybe a few close family members, gave her a special card and hug on that day as well.

Now that Baby Sussex is finally here, though, Markle has the opportunity to celebrate the American date of Mother’s Day all over again, on this Sunday, May 12. And since her mother, Doria Ragland, was there for the birth of the royal baby, according to Hello! Magazine, she can mark the occasion as both a new mom and as a daughter. How sweet!

But considering that the Duchess of Sussex just gave birth not even a week ago on May 6, it's likely that Markle would like to clock in some much-deserved relaxation and special time with her hubby, baby, and devoted mom by her side.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back on March 31, aka the U.K.'s Mother's Day, the Australian version of Vogue reported that Markle stepped out to shop at Ilapothecary in London, a store known for holistic, natural products. No matter what Prince Harry bought her or what else they did to celebrate, my favorite detail from that day will be the fact that Markle wore a T-shirt inspired by Sixteen Candles, which featured the character Jake Ryan and his car, as Vogue reported.

What people most noticed, though, was a gold “Mummy” necklace that Markle wore that day, which she was also seen in after her New York baby shower, according to TODAY. This could have been a gift to mark her transitioning status. Vogue noted that the necklace sports the British version of the moniker rather than American English, making it all the more sweet as Markle settles into her new English life.

On May 8, Prince Harry and Markle revealed the first photos of the baby, as promised in the short interview the proud new dad gave reporters just after the birth.

The new parents walked down a hall in Windsor Castle with Prince Harry holding the sleeping little one. Markle looked on lovingly and told reporters, “It is magic, and it is pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world. And so I am really happy,” as Harper’s Bazaar reported.

The also released another moment to social media, a photo showcasing the Queen meeting her eighth great-grandchild. The monarch beams just like a happy grandmother at the baby while Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, and Prince Philip stand nearby.

Just a bit later, the couple announced the baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, a choice as modern and unique as the parents are themselves. The BBC reported that they’ve also decided to forgo a formal title, so rather than being a Lord or Earl he’ll simply be known as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Now that we have all the news — the baby’s arrival, the sex, and his name — it’s time to just be happy for this new little family as they celebrate their first of many special holidays together.