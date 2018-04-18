Former first lady Barbara Bush passed away at the age of 92 on Tuesday, surrounded by her family in Washington, D.C, according to ABC News. President George H.W. Bush's wife leaves behind a significant legacy, and in more ways than one. People may be wondering how many grandchildren Barbara Bush had, as her family is undoubtedly mourning its matriarch right now.

As it turns out, Barbara Bush had about as many offspring as the Duggar family. Bush had 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and six children (one of whom passed away as a child), as reported by both Today and Newsweek. Here's a rundown of the large family Barbara Bush left behind.

She and George H.W. Bush's oldest child was of course George W. Bush, who became the 43rd POTUS. George Jr. and his wife Laura Bush have two children — twins named Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, who was named after her grandmother. Jenna has two daughters, who were the late Barbara Bush's great-granddaughters, named Mila and Poppy.

Their next eldest child was Pauline Robinson Bush, who was known as Robin. Robin passed away of leukemia when she was just under 4 years old, as reported by the Washington Post. The Bush family understandably faced a lot of heartbreak and struggles while dealing with her death, according to the outlet.

Shortly before Robin passed away, the Bushes welcomed their second son, Jeb, who you may remember from his 2016 ill-fated presidential campaign. Jeb and his wife Columba Bush, have three children — George, Noelle, and John Ellis (aka Jeb Jr.). George (seriously, how does this family keep track of all the Georges?), and his wife Amanda have two sons, Prescott and John, as per CNN. Jeb Jr. and his wife Sandra, have two daughters, as per the Washington Post.

The rest of Barbara and George's kids steered clear of politics. Their son Neil Bush, a businessman, and his first wife Sharon have three kids together: Lauren, Pierce, and Ashley, as noted by the Washington Post. Lauren, who is the CEO of FEED Projects, has one son named James, and another on the way, as per Women's Wear Daily.

Next up is Marvin Bush, who remains largely out of the spotlight. Marvin and his wife Margaret Conway adopted two children, Marshall and Charles, as noted by Verywell Health.

And finally, Barbara Bush's youngest child is her daughter Dorothy Bush Koch, who has four children, as per Soapboxie. Dorothy and her first husband, William LeBlond, had two children together: Samuel and Nancy (known as Ellie). Dorothy and her second husband, Robert P. Koch, also had two children: Robert and Georgia.

The office of President George H.W. Bush released a statement on Tuesday confirming that Barbara Bush passed away. Bush had been struggling with congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as per ABC News. According to the outlet, the statement read:

A former first lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the age of 92.

Earlier this week, as Barbara Bush's health continued to ail, Jim McGrath, the couple's spokesman, released a statement celebrating Barbara Bush's strength throughout the decline of her health:

It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself -- thanks to her abiding faith -- but for others ... She is surrounded by a family she adores and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving.

It's clear that Barbara Bush was so loved by her family, and the large brood she left behind will undoubtedly honor her legacy.