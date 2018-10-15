When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their first child on Monday morning, one of the first things I wondered was: How did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tell the royal family the news? The royals all have such busy schedules, and it's surely a challenge to get everyone in a room together. And telling people one at a time over the course of a few days can be risky, because there's a higher possibility that someone could overhear the the information and leak it. So to avoid all that, it sounds like the couple may have taken advantage of a big family event this weekend.

You guessed it — Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly announced their pregnancy to the family at Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank's wedding on Friday, according to The Telegraph. A source told The Telegraph that Harry and Meghan revealed the news to the family, including Queen Elizabeth II, during the wedding celebrations in Windsor. And according to E! News, Harry and Meghan shared the news with family members including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, while at Windsor Castle.

Furthermore, a source reportedly told CNN Monday that the queen and other royals simply congratulated Meghan and Prince Harry on the news while at the wedding. The source did not indicate if the couple really did share the pregnancy news with the family at the wedding, or if the family already knew beforehand.

On Friday morning, Princess Eugenie and Jack said "I do" at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in front of 800 guests, who then joined the newlyweds for a luncheon in Windsor Castle, hosted by the Queen, as People reported. That evening, Prince Andrew, Duke of York hosted a private dinner for family and close friends at Royal Lodge, his home in Windsor, Entertainment Tonight reported. (Side note: It's hard to mention the dinner without mentioning the stunning Zac Posen dress Princess Eugenie wore for the occasion, so please treat yourself to the photo below).

Considering the fact that the dinner was so much more intimate than the luncheon, it's a bit surprising that Meghan and Harry reportedly decided to announce the news at Windsor Castle, while surrounded by so many curious ears, instead of at the dinner. Maybe they were just so excited that they couldn't bear to wait a few more hours before telling their family.

That being said, some people on the internet were a bit critical of Harry and Meghan's reported choice to share the news at Eugenie and Jack's wedding, with a few tweets even suggesting that Meghan and Harry were stealing the newlyweds' thunder.

Others stood up for Meghan and Harry, noting a few reasons why the couple's reported choice to reveal the news at his cousin's wedding was appropriate. For example, some people pointed out that it was classy of Harry and Meghan to wait until a few days after the wedding to publicly announce the news.

No matter how Prince Harry and Meghan actually told the royal family about her pregnancy, it's safe to say that the entire family is thrilled about their upcoming new family member.