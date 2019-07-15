Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, Baby Shark, and more are taking their viral sensation on the road with Baby Shark Live!, and if you're a parent, there's a good chance your kids are going to want to be there. The song that inspired the show has taken the internet by storm, and tickets to the show are sure to be in high-demand. Tour dates were recently announced, so all that's left to do now is score tickets for the family and start planning your trip. Before you do that, though, there are some things to consider, like how much Baby Shark Live! tickets will cost. Fortunately, depending on where you live, it looks like taking the whole family to see the show won't totally break the bank.

Tickets to see Baby Shark Live! are currently available on TicketMaster and the Baby Shark Live! website. Tickets are still available to many of the shows across the country and prices vary depending where you are located and the seating you'd like. For example, for the Baby Shark Live! show in Spartanburg, South Carolina, ticket prices range from $25.50 to $55. In Tampa, Florida, ticket prices start at $17.50 to about $30. In Long Beach, California, however, ticket prices are a big steeper, starting at $65 and going up to over $100.

Fortunately, it appears seating is still available at most Baby Shark Live! performances, though tickets are starting to sell out pretty quickly. (In New Orleans, for example, one show only has solo tickets available to buy). There's no shortage of shows across the United States, though, which means there's plenty of opportunities to go and sing along with Baby Shark and friends.

Pinkfong! Kids' Songs & Stories on YouTube

The Baby Shark Live! tour officially kicks off Oct. 3, according to TODAY, and the first show will take place in Spartanburg, South Carolina before heading for Florida and the rest of the United States. Pre-sale tickets went on sale July 9 and general admission tickets were made available July 12, so be sure to snag your tickets while you still can.

The live show will star Baby Shark, of course, and his pal Pinkfong, who will take attendees on "an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs, according to a press release about the show released earlier this month. Baby Shark Live! will feature other popular songs like "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels on the Bus," "Jungle Boogie," "Monkey Banana Dance," and more.

Baby Shark Live! is being produced by Round Room Live, according to a a June press release, and you may already be familiar with their work. The production company is responsible for popular shows like Disney Jr.'s PJ Masks and the iceskating show Rock the Rink, so it will definitely be fun and exciting for your kiddos.

And who knows, maybe Baby Shark Live! will introduce your little ones to new favorite songs... or just get "Baby Shark" stuck in your head for the millionth time. The only way to find out is to buy tickets and go see for yourself.