Courtney and Eric Waldrop have their hands full on Tuesday, May 28 at 10 p.m. ET, as Season 2 of Sweet Home Sextuplets returns to TLC. Blu, Layke, Rawlings, Rayne, Rivers, and Tag have all come a long way since their time in the Huntsville Hospital NICU — and the journey is just beginning. Naturally, fans are wondering how old the Sweet Home Sextuplets are now. The Waldrop family promises a number of firsts and milestones in the brand new season, including one exciting birthday that you won't want to miss.

According to a press release courtesy of TLC, the Sweet Home Sextuplets Season 2 premiere will feature the Waldrop babies' first birthday. But since some time has passed since the start of filming, the Sweet Home Sextuplets — who share a birthday on Dec. 11, 2017 — are now a few months older. So as of this write-up, Blu, Layke, Rawlings, Rayne, Rivers, and Tag are 17-months-old. The three boys and three girls also have three older brothers — Saylor and twins Wales and Bridge, who are now ages ten and seven, respectively. And yes, with nine kids under one roof, there's plenty of chaos coming for the Waldrop family.

TLC on YouTube

Although the the show's first season dealt with the preparations and births of six children, the second season of the TLC series will follow the everyday adventures — and challenges — of Courtney and Eric as they raise nine children. Per TLC, the Waldrops will not only handle a family flu outbreak and the growing pains that come with adding on six humans to the family, but they will also deal with concerns in regards to Layke's heart condition.

Despite the struggles, Season 2 of Sweet Home Sextuplets will also feature plenty of excitement and fun. The family will celebrate their first Christmas and vacation as a family of 11. And while there's still a lot left for the Waldrops to face, they're ready to take on the world with the love and support of their family and friends.

Speaking with People, Courtney and Eric announced the renewal of Sweet Home Sextuplets on the sextuplets' first birthday. The couple also teased a few details about the show's second season.

"We are excited to share this new journey in our lives as the babies are now 'on the move,'" Eric and Courtney told the publication. “Life has changed a little bit since season one. Our days are nonstop and a lot of fun! With three big boys and six soon-to-be toddlers, there is never a dull moment in our house.”

The Waldrops then shared a brief update on the kids.

“Each baby is growing by leaps and bounds and developing six unique personalities,” they said. “It’s becoming real that we have nine kids all going in different directions!”

Juggling six newborns and three growing boys can't be an easy task. But, it looks like Eric and Courtney are ready to take that challenge head on. And with the Sweet Home Sextuplets turning one in the Season 2 premiere, you'll definitely want to tune in when the series returns.

Sweet Home Sextuplets Season 2 premieres May 28 on TLC.