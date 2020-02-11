When considering whether to have your infant circumcised, you probably have a ton of questions about the procedure. For instance, how soon after birth is a baby circumcised? You likely won't have to wait all that long.

In most cases, the procedure can be performed right away. "A child can be circumcised the first day of life. Most practices circumcise on day two of life," Dr. Dennis Peppas, pediatric urologist at Norton Children’s Hospital, tells Romper. Other experts agree. "Most neonatal circumcisions are performed during the first week of life. A large proportion are completed during the hospitalization following birth prior to discharge from the hospital," Dr. Bhavana Arora, Chief Medical Officer of the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Health Network, tells Romper.

There are, however, a few potential causes for delay to the circumcision procedure. "Any birth defects such as a curvature of the penis, twisting of the penis, or placement of the scrotum too high on the underside of the penis may cause the circumcision be delayed to a later point in time," says Dr. Peppas. "We like to do these within 6-8 months of birth [so] that the child does not remember any of the events around his repair." Additional medical concerns, including breathing issues, fever, premature birth, or low birth weight, may also cause the circumcision procedure to be delayed until a later point in time, as Dr. Arora explains.

Mehmet Hilmi Barcin/E+/Getty Images

For the most part, babies tend to recover quickly from the circumcision as well. "After the procedure, a dressing is usually applied which is changed with every diaper change for the first 24," says Dr. Arora. "Complete healing usually occurs in a week after the procedure." After that, your baby is good to go.

Although these are the overall trends for circumcision timelines, every individual baby's procedure may vary a little based on their own medical needs. If you're on the fence about making the circumcision decision for your own kid, then discuss the options with your medical team. Whatever you decide, getting the circumcision is generally a quick medical procedure that can be completed before your baby even goes home for the first time.

Experts:

Dr. Dennis Peppas, pediatric urologist at Norton Children’s Hospital

Dr. Bhavana Arora, Chief Medical Officer of the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Health Network