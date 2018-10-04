As a first-time parent I eagerly awaited every single developmental milestone. I wanted to know how soon my baby would crawl, talk, and walk. And then my baby started crawling, and very quickly I realized that the game changes when those milestones are reached. All of a sudden I couldn't keep up with my standing, cruising, walking, and climbing child. I couldn't keep up with all the baby-proofing I had to do, either.

My second baby, on the other hand, didn't seem to have any interest in crawling. Instead, he was content to be carried everywhere in a sling, and was happy to sit and play on a blanket until someone moved him to a new spot. It was actually kind of eerie. There was such a difference in when my kids became mobile that I started to wonder if you might be able to predict when your baby will crawl for the first time. And while I'm not generally a huge believer in the Zodiac, I figured it couldn't hurt to explore all my options.

I decided to check out my own kids' astrological profiles to see if they had anything to say about their need to move and wiggle. Much to my surprise, they were pretty damn accurate in describing my kids' temperaments, energy levels, and desire to explore their world. So if you're wondering when you need to finish baby proofing, want to know when exactly your baby will finally start to crawl, or simply want to check out their profile and have a bit of fun, read on for some cosmic insight:

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Horoscope.com notes that Capricorns are the most disciplined and dedicated sign of the Zodiac. When it comes to crawling, they will be bound and determined to figure it out, and probably months earlier than you'd expect a baby to be mobile. You might actually consider baby-proofing before your baby is born, just in case.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Courtesy of Steph Montgomery My youngest is an Aquarius which, according to Astrology Zodiac Signs, means he has seemingly endless energy. This kid crawled long before I was ready, and quickly moved on to climbing out of his crib and even up the bookcases. If you have an Aquarian baby like me, don't take your eyes off them for a second, because if you do they are sure to start crawling everywhere and anywhere.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) According to Horoscope.com, Pisces children are super chill and easy-going. You probably won't have to worry about them getting into trouble in the crawling department. If you actually want to convince your little fish to give crawling a try, you might try putting on some music, because Pisces absolutely love to dance.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Aries-born babies are determined, confident risk-takers, and totally like to win. So, you might expect your Aries baby to crawl soon, and definitely before any other babies you know.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Taurus-born people are practical and stubborn. They are likely to crawl when faced with appropriate incentives, like the cat food dish or their pacifier.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Courtesy of Steph Montgomery According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Geminis, like my daughter, are curious, smart, and apparently have an inherent need to explore every inch of the world around them. So don't be surprised if your Gemini baby crawls long before you expect them to. Trust me, I found this one out the hard way.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) As a Cancer myself I was not surprised to learn that we are intensely emotional and a tad bit clingy. Horoscope.com notes that your Cancer child is probably way too intent on touching you 24 hours a day to bother with crawling. Why crawl when you can have snuggles, right?

Leo (July 23 — August 22) According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Leos are confident, warm, and love to be the center of attention. Horoscope.com notes that they love to use their bodies, too, especially if it means that people will be watching their every move. Your little lion may crawl early if you are watching and cheering them on.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Virgos can be seriously shy. So your Virgo baby probably won't crawl when all eyes are on them. But if you turn around and/or pretend to focus on something else, they'll probably give crawling a go.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Libras crave balance. As air signs they will practice that skill while exploring every space available to them. If you have a little Libra you should expect an early crawler, and you might actually want to make sure they can't get outside your house. Turns out, Libras absolutely love the outdoors.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Courtesy of Steph Montgomery My oldest son is a Scorpio, so he was a relatively calm baby and always happy to entertain himself. He was a late-crawler as a result, and started venturing away from his toys one morning when he was 9-months-old.