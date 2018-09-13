On Sept. 22, the hours of light and dark will be the same and the shift of the seasons occur, moving from summer to fall if you live in the Northern hemisphere. This phenomenon is the fall equinox, and it will be upon us soon. If you're pregnant, you may be wondering how the fall equinox affects your pregnancy. Will the shift in seasons cause you to go into labor?

Forever Conscious described the equinox as a time when "the trees are getting ready to shed their leaves and let go of all the old in order to prepare for winter," which is kinda symbolic of you shedding that extra person inside of you and starting a new chapter, am I right? "Many years ago, the equinox was considered to be a highly sacred and potent time of change," the website noted, and "it comes as a reminder that we all change and that transformation is natural and a normal part of life." And giving birth is definitely a transformation. So how fitting should you give birth during the fall equinox.

But does the fall equinox actually cause labor? Not really, unfortunately.

Another natural phenomenon that occurs around the fall equinox is the Harvest Moon. As I’m sure you’ve heard from your memaw, granny, grandma, and even your own mom, it’s been thought that a full moon causes women to go into labor. And while I know that if you're at the end of your pregnancy, you're hoping beyond hope that this is true, it’s not, according to Duke University. “Over the years, many researchers have sought to determine whether more babies are born during full moons than at other times of the month — often with contradictory or inconclusive results," the article noted. "Duke’s R. Phillips Heine, MD, and Amy MacDonald, CNM, MSN, says this particular bit of folklore is a myth, in their opinion." MacDonald said in the article that this myth has perpetuated so long because there are a lot of "belief systems and cultures around the world linking the cycle of the moon and women’s fertility.” Ain’t that the truth? However, one thing that has been “proven” that does have to do with the weather and nature are storms. This is because of the change in barometric pressure, according to Macdonald.

So unless there’s storm coming on Sept. 22 or 23, it will probably be a coincidence that you went into labor during the fall equinox. But just because you won’t go into labor doesn’t mean your pregnancy won’t be affected in other ways.

Less Sweat Giphy Pregnancy and sweat go hand-in-hand, no matter what time of year it is. However, it is a little less sweaty if the temperatures aren't 100 degrees Fahrenheit outside. Enjoy the cooler temperatures and air out those sweaty limbs.

Your Life Will Become More Balanced (If You’re A Libra) Giphy As a Libra, maybe that's why I love this time of year so much and feel like a new person once the fall equinox has passed. Since a Libra is all about finding balance and harmony (hence the scales), it makes sense we'd feel pretty awesome when the equinox is the midway point in the year and the night hours and daytime hours are exactly the same since the sun is directly over the equator, according to Forever Conscious.

Pumpkin Spice Lattes Giphy Even if you want to make them decaf, a Pumpkin Spice Latte is the perfect pick-me-up for pregnancy blues. I know they've been available for a little while now, but I think they taste so much better once it cools off a bit. Plus, maybe that cinnamon may put you into labor? One could hope, right?

More Sleep Giphy Even if there are other members (read: children) of your household that prevent this from happening, it's time to "fall back" and gain an extra hour of sleep on Nov. 4. Not quite on the equinox, but still super close enough to count in my opinion. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep while you can.

More Comfy & Stylish Clothing Attire Giphy Leggings make the world go 'round. And I am a firm believer in leggings as pants for pregnant women (hell, for any woman because it's her body and she can do whatever she wants). But when you're pregnant, nothing says comfy like some cozy leggings, oversized sweaters, and scarves — plus your baby bump will look cute to boot. Hopefully where you live the temperatures will start dropping by Sept. 22. I'm sure here in Georgia it will still be 90 degrees.