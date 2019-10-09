On Oct. 10, people all over the world will recognize World Mental Health Day. There are many meaningful ways you can participate and help raise awareness, and one of the simplest ways you can get involved is on social media. Indeed, it's very easy to add a green ribbon to your Facebook photo on World Mental Health Day and show your support for those struggling with mental health issues.

Thursday marks World Mental Health Day 2019, a day established by the World Federation for Mental Health back in 1992 to promote "mental health advocacy and educating the public on relevant issues." The World Health Organization (WHO) has chosen to focus on suicide prevention for this year's Mental Health Awareness Day theme, bringing attention to the distressing fact that someone dies by suicide every 40 seconds.

Green has been established as the color of mental health "representing hope, strength, support and encouragement for sufferers," according to the International OCD Foundation, and a green ribbon is often worn during Mental Health Awareness month in May as well as on World Mental Health Day, to help raise awareness.

Whether you live with a mental health condition or want to be there for your loved ones, there are plenty of ways to bring attention to this important day. And one of those is by simply adding a green ribbon to your Facebook profile picture.

Just follow the steps below to add a symbolic green ribbon to your Facebook profile photo on World Mental Health Day, which falls on Thursday, Oct. 10 in 2019.

You can add all sorts of frames to your profile picture on Facebook by searching for profile picture frames. And to find a green ribbon filter, simply search for "mental health" on Facebook's "change your profile picture" page and you'll then see a variety of green ribbons to choose from. Once you find the perfect green ribbon for your photo, click on it to apply it to the profile picture of your choosing. After this, you can zoom, crop, and move your photo so the ribbon fits to your liking.

From here, you can choose to make your profile picture temporary (just for World Mental Health Day) or choose to keep the frame forever. All that is left to do is save the photo and enjoy the way it looks on your profile picture.

If you decide to show your support with a green ribbon on Facebook, you won't be the only person raising awareness on World Mental Health Day. Earlier this week, in fact, Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton all recorded an PSA for their new mental health campaign in honor of World Mental Health Day.

And, don't worry, if you're not big into social media, you can easily show your support for World Mental Health Day in person as well. For example, on Thursday many people will also be wearing green ribbons on their clothing.

Whether you choose to wear a ribbon on your sweater or add one to your Facebook profile picture, every ounce of support and awareness matters.