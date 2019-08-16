A baby with a stuffed-up nose is a pain for the whole family. They're uncomfortable and don't know why, and odds are you'll get very little sleep until they're better. The NoseFrida Snotsucker can help, but cleaning it is a bit intimidating. (Once you know how to do it, though, the upkeep isn't so bad.)

In case you're unfamiliar, the Snotsucker made by Frida Baby is exactly what it sounds like: a clever contraption that allows you to literally suck the snot out of your baby's nose using a straw. That sounds pretty gross, but it's made with a built in "booger catcher" filter that prevents the snot from actually going into your mouth, thank goodness. And it's great because it's non-invasive: you just have to press the device against your child's nostril to remove the snot, so they'll be more comfortable than they would be if you had to push something into their nose. You can watch this cute instructional video to see a breakdown of how it works.

But because the Snotsucker fills up with bacteria-infected boogers every time you use it, it's important to clean it after every use to prevent the spread of germs. Luckily, the designers provide specific maintenance instructions that make cleaning it look like a snap, especially because the booger catcher is designed to be thrown away after use. It's the blue piece in the image below.

Per the Frida Baby site, the big tube shown above will be full of your baby's snot after you use the Snotsucker. You start the clean up process by tossing the blue booger catcher filter, as it's where a lot of the bacteria will collect. You then wash the big tube with warm soap and water, making sure you get all the snot out of it so it's not sitting in there the next time you use it. After you wash the big tube, you disinfect the small tube with a few drops of rubbing alcohol, which will kill any germs that get past the booger catcher. Since the mouthpiece attaches to the small tube, it's critical to get rid of any bacteria there, as you could inadvertently expose yourself to germs.

After the pieces are washed, you'll dry them and put the Snotsucker back together with a new booger catcher filter. Make sure you hear a snap when the pieces fit together, as there's a risk of leakage if the parts aren't properly attached. (No one wants snot leaking all over them.) And voila, you'll be ready for the next time you need it.

Overall, the cleaning process is pretty straightforward, though it does seem a bit tedious to have to do all that maintenance after each use. But you don't want to expose yourself or your baby to any unwanted bacteria, especially since the whole point is to help your little one get better. You'll be glad you followed the steps when your baby is able to sleep through the night without waking up because of a clogged nose.