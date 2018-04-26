I have a question. My baby just got diagnosed with thrush and my left nipple hurts so bad. Every time she gets ready to eat on that side, I cringe. It was bearable for a couple of days but now it almost makes me queasy. It’s only one side. Could I just pump from one side and feed off the other? Also, what is the quickest way to get my nipple healed?

For me, thrush is right up there with mastitis on the list of major breastfeeding challenges, so know that you truly have my sympathies, and that you're absolutely a breastfeeding superhero. O'Connor offers some sage advice. First, she says, you want to make absolutely sure that your symptoms are due to thrush, a condition that's often confused with other issues. "If it is thrush, the treatment ... is typically 14 days of anti-fungal for both mom and baby," she explains. And to answer your question: yes, you totally can pump on just one side.

"If it is one-sided, it's possible to exclusively pump on that side, but you need to boil every part of the bottle, pump, pacifiers, and anything that your baby puts in her mouth after each session (obviously except your nipple)," says O'Connor.

As for healing your nipple, she recommends using over-the-counter Gentian violet to help speed your recovery. "You paint the inside of your baby's mouth just before nursing so that her mouth and your nipple are purple," she says. In case you're wondering, O'Connor says yep, Gentian violet will stain whatever it touches, so don't be surprised if your bathroom looks like the oompa-loompas paid you a visit. Just use a 1 percent solution, once a day.

Rooting out thrush isn't easy, in part becasue you have to completley treat it in both your baby and in yourself, or you'll keep passing it back and forth. "Yeast is a challenging beast to heal," says O'Conner. Here's hoping you'll feel better soon.