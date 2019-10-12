When kids are in the house, you have a whole extra set of things to clean (not that this is news to any parent). "With kids, pacifiers, sippy cups, teethers and firm toys are at risk" of contamination from flu or viral particles, says Dr. Landrum. Clean and/or sanitize your kid's stuff often to lower the risk of spreading flu germs in your home. For the tiniest tots, it's great to know how to properly sanitize your baby's items, as noted in Romper. For instance, some bath toys can be run through the dishwasher, whereas many fabric playthings can go for a spin in the washer and dryer.