If you've ever scrolled through a particularly amazing Instagram feed, you'll know that a few things are key: consistency, interest, and some awesome angles. In the world of social media, attention is currency, and everyone is always vying for the coolest posts that will garner the most likes. Be that as it is, the app is always updating and innovating is features, and it can be challenging to keep up with it all. For those who aren't already in the know, here's how to speed up Instagram videos, because Hyperlapse will truly take your grid to the next level.

Instagram's official website explains that "Hyperlapse" is actually another term for "time lapse," and you often see it most during tutorial videos or vlogs. Hyperlapse is a way to record a long video, and then play it back very quickly so that the viewer can see the entire thing without actually having to sit through the actual duration of it. "Time lapse videos are sped up to show longer footage in a shorter period of time," Instagram explains. "For example, you can record the sun rising and use time lapse to show all of your footage in seconds." (Not a bad idea, TBH.)

If you want to shoot a video in Hyperlapse, begin by downloading the secondary Instagram app. (Similarly, you may already be familiar with Instagram's other apps, which allow you to make photos into a collage or take Boomerang videos.) Beebom.com reported that the time lapse feature is available on most Apple and Android phones, meaning you can also record that kind of video on your phone itself. However, there are some advantages to using the Hyperlapse app. Here's how to begin:

Open the Hyperlapse app on your device. Tap the circle button at the bottom of the first screen. Begin recording. You'll see a timer on the left that shows the video length, and a timer on the right that shows video length once it's been sped up. Tap again to stop recording. Use the slider feature to choose your video's speed. The default timing is 6x. To save, tap the checkmark on the top right corner of your screen, and the video will be downloaded to your device's photo/video stream.

Instagram also explained that if you have an iPhone 4 or earlier, you can shoot up to 10 minutes to shorten on your phone. If you have a later version of the iPhone or another type of device, the amount of footage you can shoot depends on how much open storage you have.

When the app feature was first released, Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger told Wired: "This is an app that let’s you be in the moment in a different way. We did that by taking a pretty complicated image processing idea, and reducing it to a single slider. That’s super Instagram-y."

However, in the time since Hyperlapse was released, Instagram has also undergone a ton of changes, offering more features than ever before. Later.com reported that in the last year alone, the app has a brand new "explore" feed, and, following in the footsteps of other giants like Facebook and Snapchat, now offers face filters and stories, HuffPost reported. Business Insider reported on Wednesday that the app's new collections feature rivals the concept of Pinterest, and the new "shop" options make it possible for influencers to put "price tags" on items in their photos for viewers to click through and shop.

It's clear that there's absolutely no shortage of ways to get creative and start documenting your life in some really amazing ways, whether that's a dog face filter or an incredible Hyperlapse of your latest yoga routine. Either way, it's only getting better.