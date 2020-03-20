While you and your kids are stuck inside practicing social distancing this weekend, you can add a new movie to your rotation and watch Pixar's newest animated film Onward digitally at home. On Friday, Disney announced that Onward will be available for digital release today and on Disney+ early next month.

Starting at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PST on Friday, March 20, Onward will be available for digital download, the movie's Twitter account revealed. To stream it, you can purchase the movie on Amazon, pre-order for $24.99, and on iTunes for $19.99 to pre-order.

If you don't mind waiting a few more weeks and already have a Disney+ subscription handy, Onward will be available to stream there starting on April 3.

If you're unfamiliar, Onward is set in a a suburban fantasy world and tells the story of two troll brothers who embark on a quest to see if magic still exists in the world. ‌Onward was released in theaters earlier this month on March 6, but it can now can bring joy to so many people from the comfort of their own couches.

It's a family comedy (with a little bit of classic Disney drama) and the kind of film that everyone in the family can enjoy — especially if they've been stuck inside the house all day and want something new to keep them entertained.