For a second consecutive year, Nick and Vanessa Lachey return as hosts for the 2019 Miss USA competition, alongside supermodel and top coach, Lu Sierra, who will provide an expert analysis. This year, 51 phenomenal women from all 50 states and the District of Columbia will vie for the crown in the Grand Theatre at the Grand Casino Resort in Reno Tahoe. So if you don't want to miss a thing, here's how to watch the 2019 Miss USA pageant. Although the best way to watch the show is live, there are plenty of ways to stream Miss USA 2019 online.

As per tradition, the 2019 Miss USA competition will air live on the same channel and time as previous years. So you can tune into the show when it starts on Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. And while the two-hour special will premiere on FOX, there are plenty of other ways to watch online.

Even if you aren't planning to see the show on your television, you can always try to tune in through FOX's live stream website, which will allow you to watch the 2019 Miss USA pageant for free with a cable provider subscription. FOX's live stream also gives you a "Preview Pass" that lets you watch one of their channels for free for an hour before you are required to sign in. But, remember that the 2019 Miss USA pageant is two-hours long, so you'll need that login for the second half if you want to take this route. Luckily, you've got more options.

Being a cable cutter can have its pitfalls, especially when it comes to live shows like the 2019 Miss USA pageant. However, there are multiple streaming sites that offer live television packages. To stream FOX, you can try Hulu Live TV, which is an upgraded Hulu subscription that offers the streaming site's entire library as well as 60+ live channels for $44.99/mo. SlingTV also offers a customizable range of live channels for a fraction of the price of cable. Meanwhile, fuboTV has a respectable selection of today's top networks for $54.99/mo.

If you are interested in trying out of these streaming sites for the first time, don't fret. Hulu Live TV, SlingTV, and fuboTV all offer free week-long trials. So you can test out which service you like best while catching up with the 2019 Miss USA pageant. That being said, the selection available for each service is directly correlated with your location. So be prepared to check out each site to make sure you get FOX in your area — or else you may not be able to watch the competition when it airs live.

There's plenty to look forward to when the 2019 Miss USA pageant premieres live on FOX — and it's not just the anticipation for who takes the crown. Grammy Award winner and The Masked Singer champion, T-Pain, is schedule to take the stage. Nick Lachey will also be making special performance. So you won't want to miss a second.

The 2019 Miss USA competition airs May 2 on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.