With the birth of the royal baby, it might seem like all the royal excitement for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is over for a while. But that’s not quite so, since one more occasion is quickly coming up — a special wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 19. But how will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrate their first anniversary as a married couple? Things will probably be quiet and intimate for these new parents.

With a brand-new baby at home, Prince Harry and Markle are undoubtedly in that period of sleeplessness that comes with through-the-night feedings and adjustment to parenthood. That may mean that the couple will just stay close to home and have a personal celebration with their newborn, Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

In fact, they might take the route that Kate Middleton and Prince William did on their eighth anniversary, drawing the public into the occasion by sharing photo on social media, as Entertainment Tonight reported. With their new @SussexRoyal Instagram account, the couple seem more determined than ever to connect with the world and show off their work while also offering a glimpse into their personal lives.

In case you've missed it, they’ve already posted three photos of their new baby boy, Archie, to their account. The first was the moment of greeting the world in the halls of Windsor Castle just two days after the baby was born. In the photo, Markle is adorned in a white dress while Prince Harry holds the baby, and they both gaze on lovingly.

The second photo was a sweet shot of introducing Archie his great-grandmother, the Queen. It’s a rare family moment that exhibits the deep love that runs through this family.

And, most recently, they marked the American date of Mother’s Day with a photo of Markle cradling Archie’s little feet, posed in front of forget-me-knot flowers. According to NPR, that was an homage to Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, as the blooms were her favorite flower.

For the couple’s six-month anniversary, they made a date of it that was also tied into work. According to Hello! Magazine, while they spent the day privately, in the evening they attended a variety show at the London Palladium. It was a show held as a fundraiser for the Royal Variety Charity, which the Queen includes in her patronages, according to USA Today.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

If the baby wasn’t quite so young, the couple might consider a special trip to their beloved Botswana to reminisce and spend time alone. That’s where they went to for one of their early dates, according to Reuters, and really got to know one another, perhaps specifically when Prince Harry convinced her to camp with him under the open sky, according to the BBC. Good Housekeeping noted that one of the diamonds in Markle’s engagement ring actually came from Botswana, again marking it as a special place for the couple.

There is actually another wedding taking place at Windsor Castle the day before Prince Harry and Markle’s anniversary; according to People, it’s the union of Lady Gabriella Windsor to Thomas Kingston. Windsor is the daughter of a cousin to the Queen, who is scheduled to attend the event, as People reported. It mirrors last year’s royal wedding with a ceremony at St. George’s Chapel and a reception at Frogmore House. Despite being so close to Prince Harry and Markle’s residence at Frogmore Cottage, they are not expected to attend, The Telegraph reported.

However they choose to mark their special day, the world is thrilled that they get to do so with their healthy and adorable newborn son. Best wishes to this beautiful young family and, who knows, maybe royal fans will see a sweet anniversary post on their Instagram feeds.