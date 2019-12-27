There's nothing worse than having to spend a lot of money on maternity clothes that you'll only wear for a few months. So if you're on the hunt for some serious deals, Ingrid & Isabel's year-end sale is offering 30% off their already discounted sale items. But to take advantage of the deal, you'd better get shopping, because their "Sale-A-Bration" is only happening through Dec. 31.

The maternity clothing retailer has added a bunch of new markdowns to their sale inventory, but are making the deal even sweeter with the additional 30% off (and free shipping!) when you use the promo code: SEEYA2019. Every item in their sale selection is fair game, but just be sure you know what size you wear because everything is final sale (Pro tip: Your maternity clothes size is typically the same as your pre-pregnancy size) .

This isn't one of those sales where there are only a handful of items, sizing options are super limited, or they're just trying to get rid of last season's inventory. There are so many great options for every season from cozy leggings, spring/summer dresses, sweaters, tee shirts, tank tops, fun dresses, and ankle length pants. If you're ready to get started, here's a list of 10 great deals for you to scoop up before the sale ends.

1. A Dressed-Up Tee Shirt Short Sleeve Tie Waist Maternity & Nursing Top Ingrid & Isabel | $44 $21 Available in two colors and in sizes XS - XL See on Ingrid & Isabel The last thing a pregnant woman wants is an uncomfortable, confining top, but this lightweight knit short sleeved shirt is not one of those. It's super soft and comes with a long sash so you can tie it around your waist in different ways, depending on your style. Plus, it's nursing-friendly so you can wear it long after pregnancy.

2. A Dress To Style Multiple Ways Boxy Woven Dress in True Navy Lurex Stripe Ingrid & Isabel | $98 $49 Available in two colors and in sizes XS - XL See on Ingrid & Isabel Perfect for early spring and well into summer, this "boxy" (read: flowy) dress is made from lightweight woven fabric with a relaxed fit to carry you from pregnancy to postpartum. As an added bonus, it has pockets!

3. Woven White Top Double Layer Woven Top + Nursing in Bright White Ingrid & Isabel | $68 $28 Available in two colors and in sizes XS - M See on Ingrid & Isabel You can wear this shirt as your belly grows during pregnancy and as a nursing top once baby arrives. It's made of a lightweight fabric to keep you covered, but also not too hot and it's layered design gives it some extra style.

4. Basic Black Pants (That Aren't Leggings) Woven Work Pant Ingrid & Isabel | $98 $42 Available in sizes 0 - 14 See on Ingrid & Isabel Grab these soft, stretchy pants for those (unfair) times during early pregnancy when you have to wear pants that aren't leggings, or for after the baby comes when nothing fits right. They have an elastic waist that sits under the belly and are ankle length with a 26" inseam.

5. Transitional Tank Crinkle Gauze Top in Jet Black Ingrid & Isabel | $58 $35 Available in two colors and in sizes XS - L See on Ingrid & Isabel You can wear this lightweight (but not sheer) tank, during pregnancy or postpartum, with layers in the winter and spring or by itself come summer. It's made from a gauzy fabric, has an empire waist cut, and has three little buttons for some extra style.

6. A Styled-Up Tee Shirt Dress Ruffle Sleeve T-Shirt Dress in Medium Heather Grey Ingrid & Isabel | $88 $42 Available in four colors and in sizes XS - XL See on Ingrid & Isabel The best maternity clothes are comfortable and stylish, which is exactly what this super soft, ruffle sleeve, tee shirt dress is. It's made from lightweight, breathable (you guessed it) tee shirt material, has a relaxed fit, and is stretchy enough to get you through pregnancy.

7. Classic & Comfy Black Dress 3/4 Sleeve Draped Maternity Dress Ingrid & Isabel | $98 $56 Available in sizes XS - M See on Ingrid & Isabel Chances are good that you'll need a dress at some point during pregnancy, and this black one is made with a soft and stretchy material to keep you comfortable. You also won't have to attempt to twist around your belly to get it on because it's designed without any zippers or buttons for easy on/off.

8. Lacy Top Lace Swing Top in Jet Black Ingrid & Isabel | $78 $49 Available in two colors and in sizes XS (black) and XS - M (navy) See on Ingrid & Isabel Unlike regular lace, this lacey top is designed to provide stretch so it will grow with you throughout pregnancy. It's also layered with a knit lining for comfort (and coverage) and is cut with an empire waist.

9. Graphic "Mama" Tee Printed Mama Maternity Tee in Camo Ingrid & Isabel | $38 $23 Available in two colors and in sizes XS - L (prices vary depending on style) See on Ingrid & Isabel Perfect for lounging at home or for running around on the weekend, this tee is made from soft and stretchy material and has side slits to help it fit throughout pregnancy. While it's not designed to be a nursing top, the tee has a relaxed fit which also makes it a great postpartum top.