Amber and Matt learned the hard way on Season 9 of Married at First Sight that marriage isn't easy for anyone. But the fact that they got married seconds after meeting each other made their experience so much more complicated. Their story was met with concern for Amber and criticism for Matt from fans and now they just want to know where Amber stands today. Because her Instagram is private, it's hard to say if Amber is dating anyone after Married at First Sight. There is a good chance, however, that she nipped her marriage in the bud when she was given the chance.

Decision Day on Married at First Sight Season 9 airs Wednesday night and it’s then that fans will find out what Amber decided to do with her marriage when she learned there was a very real possibility Matt cheated on her. Recently, her friend Raven told her on the show that he saw Matt with another woman at a bar and watched them leave together. Although Matt didn't confirm the rumors of infidelity himself, it tore Amber up to hear the devastating news from her friend.

Up until that point, whenever Matt and Amber had a heated argument, he would leave the house, sometimes for hours at a time. She suspected he had cheated on her, but even after Raven’s claims, there has been no solid evidence that Matt cheated. Still, because of the implications and the constant fighting they faced during the eight week interim period after their wedding, there’s a good chance Amber decided to end things with him.

Like Amber, Matt has his Instagram set to private, so there are no clues there to tell fans if they are still together or decided to call it quits on the show. His Facebook is just as mysterious, but in a couple of photos he posted in January, he isn't wearing a wedding ring. Depending on when Married at First Sight Season 9 filmed, it could be an indicator that he and Amber divorced when Decision Day came along. Even if the show began filming after January, however, it doesn't look like he uploaded any photos of them together since then, which also throws up a red flag.

Another indicator that Amber and Matt split is her wording when asked in an interview with Reality TV World if she and Raven will get together at some point in the future.

"Raven and I have been friends for 14 years, and we care about each other deeply," she said. "At this point, he is like a brother to me. We have never dated and never will."

It sounds like her reason for holding off on dating Raven is their friendship rather than her marriage. So if Amber and Matt did decide to get divorced on Decision Day on Married at First Sight, it’s entirely possible she has moved on to date other people.

When Amber was first introduced this season, she was open to finding love and she was ready for marriage. She even told Raven after he revealed he had seen Matt with another woman that she liked Matt so much, she didn't want to just give up on their marriage. Even if she felt that was the route they needed to take in the end, Amber might be ready to move on after the show.

Right now, however, she hasn't come out to say if she is dating anyone after Married at First Sight or the fate of her marriage. In August, Amber hinted to Newsweek that although the show’s experts did a good job at matching her with Matt, anything after that was up to them to figure out. She also admitted to having regrets about how she didn't stand up for herself when she wanted "so desperately to make things work."

Hopefully Amber still came out of the experience with the tools she needs for future relationships and if she isn't with Matt after the show, it probably won't be long before she’s back in the dating game.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Lifetime.